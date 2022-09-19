Estes Elementary taking donations for pajama drive

Estes Elementary School is hosting their fourth annual Christmas Pajama Drive to raise money for matching pajamas for all students.
Krystal Williams, a kindergarten teacher at Estes, said she was approached four years ago by substitute teacher, Gary Griffin, to ask if there was anything the school could do for the students at Christmas.
“It was late into the season so there wasn’t a lot we were able to do then,” Williams said. “It started with a select group of 40-50 students who received pajamas, but the next year we wanted to give them to all students.”
And that’s what they did. However, because of COVID-19, the pajamas were picked up by parents through a drive-thru line.
“Last year was the third year we had the drive, and we wanted to add something extra,” Williams said. “We added a book with the pajamas.”
This year, the goal is no different for the school.
“We want to do a fleece blanket this year instead of a book,” Williams said.
The school is expecting to have the pajamas in time for the Christmas singalong so the students will be able to wear them.
“It’s really inspiring to be able to do this and it brings a lot of joy,” Williams said. “That’s what the Christmas season is about. We focus on the ‘receiving’ part of the holiday but we need to shift to the ‘giving’ part.”
Williams said she has already began collecting clothing sizes from the teachers because it is a two to three month process with 500 students to shop for.
The total cost for the blankets is $2,300 and the total cost for the pajamas is $9,000, coming out to $11,300 overall. Williams said the pajamas are first priority.
“We work solely on donations,” she said. “I’ve posted in on Facebook in years past and will continue to do so this year.”
Check donations can be mailed to the school at 1675 Leitchfield Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303 with attention to Williams and marked for “Estes Pajama Drive.” Cash donations can be brought to the school.
