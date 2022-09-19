Estes Elementary taking donations for pajama drive

Estes Elementary School is hosting a pajama Christmas drive this year to raise money for matching pajamas and fleece blankets for all students. This is the fourth year the school has held the drive.

 Submitted photo

Estes Elementary School is hosting their fourth annual Christmas Pajama Drive to raise money for matching pajamas for all students.

Krystal Williams, a kindergarten teacher at Estes, said she was approached four years ago by substitute teacher, Gary Griffin, to ask if there was anything the school could do for the students at Christmas.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.