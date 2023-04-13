ESTES STLP PIC

Fifth graders Nevaeh Baughn, left, Addison Rubil and Isaiah Kellems work on their STLP project Wednesday at Estes Elementary School.

 Photo by Karah Wilson, Messenger-Inquirer | kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com

Several fifth-grade students from Estes Elementary School will be heading to Lexington next week as they compete at Rupp Arena during the state competitions for robotics and the Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP).

According to the STLP website, students use project-based learning principles to empower student learning and achievement.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

