Several fifth-grade students from Estes Elementary School will be heading to Lexington next week as they compete at Rupp Arena during the state competitions for robotics and the Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP).
According to the STLP website, students use project-based learning principles to empower student learning and achievement.
The Estes teams’ projects include a therapy hub, recycling, grade-level scavenger hunt and bullying security.
Kathleen Argueta said her team is working on the therapy hub.
“When kids can’t concentrate in school, have anger issues and need to calm themselves down, we’ll have a cart,” she said. “It’ll have fidgets, coloring sheets and a slideshow of animations that will help students with their emotions.”
Argueta said many kids have problems controlling their feelings.
“That happens a lot in every school, and we want to help them and get over their anger to concentrate more in school,” she said.
Brooklyn Fambrough’s team is working on a project meant to provide support to students who might be getting bullied.
“We are going to meet with the counselor who trains us,” she said. “We’re going to wear buttons, and little kids will know we can help if they’re in trouble or being bullied.”
Fambrough wanted to join STLP because she wanted to expand her extracurriculars.
“This year I felt I needed to do something,” she said. “Some people who participated last year told me about it, so I wanted to try.”
More from this section
Nevaeh Baughn and her team are creating a scavenger hunt in the school’s courtyard.
“The courtyard wasn’t really being used,” she said. “We came up with the idea to use that area for the scavenger hunt. Classes can use the hunt for what they’re learning about in class.”
Baughn has enjoyed helping Estes through the STLP program and using the courtyard more.
Kierra Sims wants to help the school learn more about recycling by creating an app with her teammates.
“We want to help the world, even if it’s just in a small area,” she said. “We plan to present to the younger students to teach them about recycling and become aware about what they’re doing with their trash.”
Sims said she was outside and noticed a lot of trash on the ground and plans to use it during the presentation.
Robotics members Isaac Marshall and DeAngelo Whittington were working on their robot Wednesday in preparation for the state championship.
“We’re putting an arm back together after it came loose,” Marshall said. “We need to put it back on to be able to do the next mission.”
Whittington said he wanted to join the robotics team to be able to have a new experience and to have fun.
Edilson Ordonez, Tay’shawn Rice and Adam Sosh were finalizing part of their codes for their robot, something all three students say they enjoy doing.
“I thought (robotics) would be fun, and this is the first club I have been part of,” Rice said. “I can learn how to code, so I can code next year in middle school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.