Allison Stallings and the staff at Estes Elementary School want to provide unity for students while also maintaining their safety.
Typically during this time of year the school is gearing up to participate in Read Across America and celebrating author Dr. Seuss’s birthday in many ways. The school still wants to provide these offerings, but in a different way this year due to the pandemic.
Thus, the Dr. Seuss-themed literacy drive-thru came to life.
From 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Estes students are encouraged to come to the school to receive a free book, snacks and a craft project to do with their families.
Best of all, Estes staff members will be dressed up as iconic Seuss characters.
“We’ll have Horton, Thing 1 and Thing 2, Sam I Am, and of course the Grinch,” Stallings, the Estes family resource coordinator, said.
Read Across America is an annual event sponsored by the National Education Association that encourages and fosters reading. It was created in 1998 and is considered the nation’s largest reading celebration. The NEA provides resources throughout the year, but especially encourages events in March, which is National Reading Month, according to nea.org.
Tuesday is also Dr. Seuss’s birthday, so there are often events themed around that.
Stallings said she and other FRC have been trying to think out of the box this school year to provide the typical family engagement programming they like to offer for students. COVID-19 makes a lot of things difficult, but especially that.
So she and others at Estes decided to put on this event for students to have another opportunity to see educators in person.
“We wanted to see them. We miss them,” Stallings said. “We needed something in person just for the kids to laugh at us in our costumes and have fun.”
She said this year has been “a sad time,” but she and other educators are trying their best to “make it normal for the kids as much as possible.”
Another important aspect of her job is to provide opportunities for families to interact with one another. So during the drive-thru event, a take-home craft will be given out for students to complete with their families.
“Even though they will all be in their cars, they still will get the connection of being together as a school,” Stallings said.
The week following this event there will be a larger celebration with students in classrooms around the Dr. Seuss theme, and students will be encouraged to dress up for school, but also at home if they are participating virtually.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
