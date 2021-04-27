Kids are sponges and when their parents are upset, they can sense it, said Molly Marshall, the mental health counselor from Mountain Comprehensive Care that is based out of Estes Elementary School.
It is important for all adults to take care of their mental well-being, especially parents, Marshall said, because “you can’t fill others’ cups with your’s empty.”
This reason, among several others, is why Marshall and others at the school wanted to organize a mental health day for parents of Estes students, which will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, in the school’s gym. Students are also encouraged to attend and will be engaged in a mindfulness activity while parents go through the session.
In the session, Marshall, along with Estes Family Resource Coordinator Alyson Stallings, Estes counselor Jessie Frizzell, and Holly Davis, of The Center, will speak with parents about mental health options in the community. They will also talk about resources available to parents, give parental tips and open up a parent discussion.
Stallings said she already has had a lot of interest in the program, and she thinks parents are ready to get out and mingle again.
“Parents are missing that interaction with the school,” she said.
She said some topics that will be up for discussion include keeping relationships with people outside of the home, having face-to-face conversations with people, being present in moments and “just dealing with everything COVID-related.”
Stallings will also be giving away a gift basket to one person, which includes a lot of items for self-care.
“We want to get parents back together again,” she said. “This is to bring them back in and include the school, and keep that parent interaction going because it is so important. We miss having them here, too, so we are excited to see them in the building again.”
Marshall said a lot of parents have struggled throughout the past year and they need to make their mental health a priority. Taking care of others all the time is a difficult task and it’s easy not to take the time for yourself.
COVID has been challenging for everyone, she said, and it’s important to think about that and process what is happening in the world and in our own lives.
“As a parent, you feel like you don’t have the freedom to do that because you meet your kids’ needs,” Marshall said. “If you don’t, though, your kids sense it, whether you think they do or not.”
She said it’s good for parents to “check in” from time-to-time, and find someone to talk to. That is something she will be discussing during the event, along with the importance of self-care, which doesn’t always have to be talking to a therapist.
Self-care can be putting on makeup, having a long shower or just sitting by yourself for a while. It also can mean seeking out the help of a professional, she said.
“It’s best to take into those resources, whatever they are, when you need help,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
