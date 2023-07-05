The recently crowned Miss Kentucky Teen America is an Elizabethtown native.

Elizabethtown High School student Sophia Todd, 16, won the pageant on Saturday after a multi-day competition consisting of a few different categories including talent, evening gown, fitness and onstage questions.

