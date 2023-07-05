The recently crowned Miss Kentucky Teen America is an Elizabethtown native.
Elizabethtown High School student Sophia Todd, 16, won the pageant on Saturday after a multi-day competition consisting of a few different categories including talent, evening gown, fitness and onstage questions.
“This was the best pageant experience I’ve ever had,” Todd said.
This was the first pageant she ever competed in in which they weren’t allowed to have another person with them backstage, therefore all the pageant competitors ended up supporting and helping each other.
“All I experienced was love and empathy from these girls,” Todd said.
When the top 11 were being announced to compete for Saturday, it ended up being nerve wracking for Todd since she was the 10th competitor announced.
“I felt like this was really happening and that I was super prepared and ready for it, and that I put my all into that final night of competition,” Todd said about being crowned.
On top of the title and crown, she also won a full-ride scholarship to one out of several colleges of her choice. She has time to decide, but she said she’s currently looking at attending the University of Alabama.
All of the top five competitors were given some kind of scholarship award, which Todd said she appreciates.
Todd will be headed to Florida in January to compete in the national competition, Miss America’s Teen.
“It’s not something that a lot of people get to do, walking the Miss America stage, so it’s such a surreal feeling,” she said.
Overall, Todd is excited to discuss her platform on a national stage. She is the creator of ArtSpoken in which she works with people of all ages to express themselves through art who are having trouble communicating traditionally.
“I’m excited to really elevate my platform to the next level and spread this message,” she said.
With the title, Todd said she will begin work right away making visits to schools and hospitals doing speed painting, which was the talent she presented at the pageant, and talking with children about how art can be beneficial for them.
“I’m just super excited for all of it,” she said.
Todd said she will be at this year’s Hardin County Fair with her mother’s facepainting business, Rachel’s Face Painting, to raise money for Hope Academy for Kids, where she works as an art teacher.
