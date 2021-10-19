E'town woman remembered as a true friend to many

Katianna Young and Duaa Lutfi went to school together at John Hardin High School, graduating in 2017.
Lutfi was killed Sunday morning when the vehicle she was driving was struck by a 17-year-old driver, who Louisville police say was driving intoxicated and going the wrong way in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 when he struck two cars.
Lutfi, 22, of Elizabethtown, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital from the 4 a.m. crash where she later died.
“She was such a wonderful friend,” Young said. “She was always there when you needed her and was the type of person to give you the shirt off her back if you needed it. She was one of my closest friends.
“She was so outgoing and social, she knew so many people from all over,” she added. “She has the brightest and most warming energy ever; she can makes friends with anyone and always brings good vibes everywhere she goes.”
A brother, Sufian Steve Lutfi, said his sister was helping a person by driving the vehicle.
“She loved being there for people just like her father was,” he added. “She was the best sister anybody could have. She always made me laugh.”
Among the charges the unidentified driver faces are murder, assault, driving under the influence and first-degree wanton endangerment.
The crash happened near the Arthur Street exit of I-65.
Sufian Steve Lutfi said his sister aspired to be a cosmetologist.
“She loves the world of hair and make up,” he said.
He said his sister had turned 22 in June.
“She was loved by everyone she knew and a lot of people are devastated by her loss,” he said.
Two other people in the vehicle she was driving also suffered multiple injuries.
Lutfi is the second recent JHHS graduate to die in a wrong-way driving crash. Tonya Kelly, 21, a 2018 graduate, died from injuries Sept. 16 suffered in a crash that happened on U.S. 31W in front of Rural King in Radcliff.
