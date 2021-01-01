Evans writes fourth book on alcoholism

“This is a bad time of year for alcoholics,” Adrian “Ray” Evans Sr. says. “Everybody wants to get out and party.”
He knows from experience — roughly 30 years of experience.
And Evans has just released his fourth book about the disease.
It’s called “The Gift … That Keeps on Giving, Alcoholism.”
It’s available online in places like Amazon.
For $20 plus postage and taxes, he’ll autograph a copy and mail it to you.
Evans said people can contact him through Facebook.
“Alcoholism is a bad gift,” he said recently. “But after you get well, you get a good gift — a new life.”
After drinking from age 18 to 49, Evans said he took his last drink on Dec. 1, 1983.
Then, he said he checked himself into a detox center in Orlando.
“I have not had a drink of alcohol since then,” Evans said.
Thirty-seven years later, he still attends AA meetings and speaks at many of them.
“We can’t meet now because of COVID,” Evans said. “But when we can meet, I’m there.”
He said, “I was 50 when I quit drinking. It was a very serious problem for me for the last 14 to 16 years. But I didn’t realize it for a long time.”
Evans said, “I lost everything. My wife, my kids, my home, my cars. I would drink myself out of jobs. I would end up homeless, begging on the streets, living in bushes and abandoned cars.”
He said, “Everywhere I went, there was a bar. My first wife and my daughter died of alcoholism. I married again and we’ve been married 33 years.”
Evans said he stopped smoking five years after he quit drinking.
He said he was a painting contractor in Florida for 25 years, painting such homes as that of basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal.
The houses of the rich and famous came after he was sober.
Before, Evans said, “I would steal anything to get a drink.”
He said he taught himself art and has completed more than 500 oil paintings.
In 2012, he and his second wife, an Owensboro native, moved back home.
Today, Evans is retired, writing books and painting.
Keith Lawrence, klawrence@ messenger-inquirer.com, 270- 691-7301
