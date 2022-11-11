A federal grand jury has indicted an Evansville man who traveled to Owensboro allegedly to meet a teenage girl for sex.

Cody S. McCormick, 27, of Evansville was indicted with attempted enticement of a minor, interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual activity with a minor and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

