Here I sit at the breakfast bar in my kitchen just hours away from the deadline for this week’s column. Needless to say, I’m many words, many sentences and several paragraphs away from a completed effort.
And needless to say again, I’ve been in this situation several times before.
But thank goodness, I just glanced out a nearby window and saw leaves rustling in an October breeze and that started my gray matter to stirring a little.
October is another way for spelling autumn and this has long been my favorite time of the year. It seems, however, that the season is a little late in getting started.
Unless I’m off base in my usual season scheduling, leaves should be on their way to changing from a very pretty green to a magnificent mixture of colors.
One tree in particular annually draws my attention and it has yet to start taking its place in the autumn makeover. That tree, a sunset maple, was selected for our front yard by my late bride and it still, even after her death nine years ago, helps me hold her close to my heart.
Even after the mentally crippling disease Alzheimers took its heavy toll, Anita sat in front of a bedroom window and watched nature do its work of art.
Yes, I know I’ve made mention of that sorrowful time in my life, but as long as that tree remains in the yard and I remain in this house, autumn will forever deepen its annual roll.
So, if there are some of you who know a lot more about autumn and seasons and nature’s schedule — and I’m sure there are — please give me a holler and set impatience on a better track.
There are some gentlemen at Gary’s Drive-in who will be quick to say I don’t know anymore about seasonal schedules than I do about finding puppy dogs and rabbits in fluffy white clouds.
I did do that when I was a little boy but they’ll tell you it was more imagination than realism.
Anyway, I’ll get my fill of pretty colored leaves, if and when they get here, and those pups and rabbits will have to make way for some know-it-all friends that never look upwards.
But enough of that.
I know that the beauty of colored leaves eventually leads to a lot of yard work and leaf disposal.
But what’s better than spending a little time driving through the countryside on an old two-lane road and soaking up the beauty nature has provided?
We’ll have that opportunity in a few days and not taking advantage of it would be like saying nature is not an artist worthy of recognition.
And I guess if you don’t feel that way you can ignore what’s written here and say old Dave is an old sack of wind that seldom blows in the right direction.
I probably won’t agree with you but then I’m not much of an expert on wind either.
Providing nature changes don’t continue disrupting various parts of the world, we’ll bounce along as usual, slide through winter and again welcome spring.
And sure enough, autumn will again show up.
