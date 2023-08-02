The Owensboro Convention Center and Owensboro Sportscenter had strong financial performances in the 2022-23 fiscal year, and both venues project bringing in higher-than-anticipated revenue in 2023-24.
“It was a good year, and the outlook for next year looks even better,” Jeff Esposito, who manages the convention center and Sportscenter, told Owensboro city commissioners on Tuesday.
Although the final numbers aren’t in, “we are projected to beat budget,” Esposito said.
The convention center earned $155,300 more in revenue than anticipated, he said. The city’s subsidy to support the convention center is $118,000.
Meanwhile, the Sportscenter brought in $104,000 more than budgeted. The city also subsidizes Sportscenter operations. This year, the city is paying $233,000 to underwrite events at the venue.
At the convention center, “there were 15 conventions that brought over 6,500 attendees to the venue,” said Esposito said, with those events are projected to have a net income of $504,497.
The venues also hosted 28 sports tournaments, which brought in $217,185 in net income, Esposito said.
“We brought over 45,000 attendees” for sports tournaments, he said.
Although it doesn’t count toward the 2022-23 numbers, last week’s cornhole world championship tournament brought in $120,000 in gross revenue, Esposito said.
The convention center and Sportscenter hosted a number of new events during the fiscal year, including mixed martial arts and BBQ and Barrels. The bourbon-tasting event brought 41 distillers to the convention center, Esposito said.
“At lot of them, that day, wanted to come back, and they said so,” he said.
More from this section
Commissioner Bob Glenn asked if it would be better to split the barbecue and bourbon events into separate festivals. Mark Calitri, president and CEO of the Owensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau, said there are no plans for that, and the combined event is planned for next year.
“That’s the concept we worked with the city (public events director), Tim Ross, to keep it combined right now,” Calitri said. “Eventually it could possibly be separate, but right now it was pretty successful, and it’s our plan to do it again.”
In-house sponsored events such as Kraftucky brought in $240,491 in net revenue.
Mayor pro tem Mark Castlen said he was pleased with events at both facilities.
“It’s great, the quality of entertainment going on, and these numbers are outstanding,” Castlen said.
“If there’s any downtime in our building, we are not going to let it sit idle,” Esposito said. “We are going to create our own events.” The facilities hosted 21 in-house events that brought in 18,000 attendees.
CVG360 partners with the downtown hotels on package deals. Esposito said occupancy at the downtown hotels was up 5% during calendar year 2022.
“Calendar year 2022 was record-breaking for hotel room nights,” he said.
The 2023-24 fiscal year is strong so far, with officials booking events, Esposito said.
“Our sales team put $1.6 million on the books before the fiscal year started” in terms of conventions and events, Esposito said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.