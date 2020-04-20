The success of students involved in Owensboro Public Schools arts is largely due to district leaders removing obstacles for students beginning in such programming, said Owensboro High School Band Director Abe Barr.
It is this leadership, he said, that has led to the district earning a Best Communities for Music Education designation from the National Association of Music Merchants.
This designation is awarded to school districts for their committed support “to music education and efforts to assure access to music for all students as part of a well-rounded education,” according to the NAMM website.
Barr said district officials believe “that all children have an innate curiosity for creative expression” and the district is dedicated to providing “every art for every child” at all OPS schools “to engage that curiosity.”
In particular, the district instituted a new program the 2019-20 school year in which all 400 OPS sixth-grade students have the opportunity to try all of the art programs the district has to offer. In the arts sampler program at Owensboro Middle School, students try out orchestra, band, chorus and theater for two weeks each. At the end of the first nine-week period, students are given the choice of which of these disciplines they would like to continue studying for the remainder of their sixth-grade year, at no cost. They also are exposed to physical education, Spanish, visual art and dance for nine weeks during their sixth-grade year as well.
All of this is a chance to provide an equal opportunity for students to get a feel for which of the art programs they would like to pursue, according to Tom Stites, OPS fine arts coordinator.
“Every child gets the same experience regardless,” Stites said. “It’s equity for all students.”
Stites said the “outstanding support” from the OPS Board of Education, administration and “world-class art teachers” gives all children the opportunity to explore every form of artistic expression.
“Every art for every child works for the students of Owensboro Public Schools,” he said. “This recognition validates the decision of our district to support music education.”
To qualify for this designation, the district answered questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities and support for music programs. They were reviewed by the Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas, according to OPS officials.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
