When she saw a help-wanted advertisement for dispatchers, Tammie Harrington didn’t know she was applying for the job that would become a 20-year career.
“For me, it was just a stroke of luck,” Harrington said Tuesday. At the time, Harrington was a stay-at-home mother looking for work.
“I saw the ad in the paper,” she said. “I’d probably been here six months when I realized this was the job for me.”
She realized she had “a knack for helping people,” she said.
This week is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. Paul Nave, director for Owensboro-Daviess County 911 dispatch, said dispatchers went through a difficult year in 2020 because they took on the role of screening calls to determine if a caller potentially had COVID-19. Meanwhile, the dispatch center was also making upgrades, such as implementing a “text to speech” function.
“The challenge we had this last year has been monumental, with the pandemic and the way we had to change to do business,” Nave said. “My staff is resilient and able to do a phenomenal job.
“Those things have put a little more work on us, but that is our job,” Nave said. “We have done everything in our power to keep the first responders safe and citizens safe.”
Harrington said after six months working as a dispatcher, “I realized every day I make a difference helping people.”
Dispatch takes emergency calls by phone and text, provides information to responders going to an incident, and gives CPR and other life-saving directions over the phone in emergencies. This year, in addition to continuing to screen 911 calls for possible COVID-19 cases, the dispatch center is transitioning over to a new computer-aided dispatch system, which will provide new services to callers.
Change, Harrington said, is part of the job.
“We have to be in the mindset of ‘We won’t progress unless we change,’ ” she said.
Nave said he is doing little things for the dispatchers throughout the week to show his appreciation for the work they do.
“Once you start doing this job, and I’ve seen this in my people, it’s truly a life-calling job,” Nave said. “It becomes a very passionate job for you.”
The city is seeking new 911 dispatchers. Applications can be found at the city’s website, owensboro.org.
Harrington said she encourages people who might be interested in becoming a dispatcher to apply.
“The people who work here are from all walks of life. You never know for who this will become something real,” Harrington said. “We all enjoy helping people if we can, and enjoy interacting with the public.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.