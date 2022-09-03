As if navigating around the constraints of a global pandemic wasn’t enough, we also had to contend with school and employment responsibilities and try to coordinate openings on the busy schedules of grandkids who play various sports and are involved in numerous activities that I don’t even begin to keep up with.
But finally we had a date circled on the calendar, and off we went to Holiday World for a long-postponed day of fun and excitement.
My daughter picked me up that morning (running late as usual, but I didn’t say anything) and I greeted Briley and Brody from their places in the back seat. “This is gonna be the best day ever!” I predicted.
Move over, Nostradamus. I was absolutely on target.
The drive to Holiday World is a lot easier than it used to be. When my kids were little, the roads were more thrilling (and dangerous) than any roller coaster, but now the route is a breeze.
Beth parked her vehicle (“We’re in Section F,” I noted. “ ‘F’ for fun!”) and hoisted a huge tote bag onto her shoulder as we started toward the entrance.
“Do we really need all that?” I asked skeptically, but she assured me we did.
My son and his family were already in the park when we arrived, and sent us a text telling us to look for them near the Turkey Whirl.
“That’s in the Thanksgiving area,” I said, peering over my grandgirl’s shoulder at the map she held in her hands.
The first thing they wanted to ride was the Watubee — that thing where you sit in a big inner tube and go down a water slide. Secretly, I wanted to ride it too, but somebody had to stay behind to babysit Beth’s tote bag and Larry Joe’s backpack, so I volunteered, taking up a post on a nearby park bench.
They were gone for an hour and a half. Seriously.
I have one rule when it comes to going anywhere or doing anything, and that is NO COMPLAINING. So I didn’t complain, but I did suggest that we look for rides with shorter lines.
Wave Pool to the rescue! No lines there at all. We strapped lifejackets onto the kids and galloped right in, going all the way out to the part where the waves lift you right off your feet.
“My favorite thing!” I said, even though I can’t swim and the water is deeper than I am tall. Between waves, I pretended to be a shark, gliding after the kids with my hands folded in front of me, fin-like, humming an ominous “Da-duh. Da-duh. Da-da-da-da-da-da-duh …” as they shrieked and splashed away in hilarity and terror.
While we were doing that, Larry Joe stood in another long line to buy pizza for everyone, and then after lunch it was off to the Lazy River. We kept losing the kids, but eventually found them again. All’s well that ends.
Next it was time for the Raging Rapids. “My favorite thing!” I said as we climbed into our boat. More laughter, splashing and excitement, followed by a high-spirited debate about who got the wettest as we moved on to the next ride.
“We wanna do the log ride!” the kids exclaimed.
I didn’t tell anyone I am actually scared of this ride, mainly because my imagination goes wild with visions of logs flying out of the flume and landing disastrously among the trees. Instead, I said, “Frightful Falls! My favorite thing!”
Larry Joe and Cori declined to ride (maybe they have the same vivid imagination that I do), so the rest of us dumped the bags with them and got in line.
I looked at the log-shaped boats, trying to figure out how many people are allowed in each one. As it turns out, four is the limit, so Briley and I got in one log and Beth, Brody and Zeke got in the next one.
The part where you just drift around is nice and peaceful. The part where the conveyor belt cranks your log way up high … kinda scary. The part where you plunge headlong down a waterfall to crash/splash into an enormous spray of water in a pool at the bottom, screaming your head off?
With my grandgirl in my lap, my daughter and grandboys behind me and a beautiful day with the people I love the most?
Well, let’s just say it was my favorite thing.
