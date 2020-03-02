EVES staff members all contribute to 'wellness room' at school

East View Elementary School Guidance Counselor LeVon Cozart said educators are teaching mindfulness to students, but rarely do they take the time to put their own words into action for themselves.
That is why Cozart, with the help of the school staff, developed the Wellness Room at East View. Inside the room, there are Himalayan salt lamps, essential oils, zero gravity chairs, low lighting, snacks, and even a faux fireplace, all in the name of promoting relaxation. The room was entirely funded by staff donations.
“The whole goal is to provide a space for teachers and staff to just take a minute and breathe,” Cozart said. “It’s such a fast-paced world, and there are so many things going on. We get busy with our professional life, and we just don’t take time for ourselves like we should.”
She said the room is a way for teachers and staff to “escape and enjoy the moment” when they have time. It unveiled at the beginning of February and Cozart said it has been popular thus far.
Cozart said she and other officials at the school also wanted teachers and staff to know they are valued and that their well-being is important.
Providing lounges for teachers and staff contributes to lower stress levels, Wellness Rooms promote physical, mental, and well-being, and they demonstrate to staff they are appreciated, which increases morale, she said, referencing the Kaiser Permanente Thriving Schools Program. Kaiser Permanente is an organization that promotes health and wellness in schools.
Second grade teachers Beth Hutchison and Elizabeth McFarland say they try to spend at least a little bit of time in the room each day. Sometimes that means just popping in for a drink or a piece of chocolate. Other times they are able to sit down and take a few moments to relax.
Hutchison said teachers focus so much on the social and emotional well-being of students that it’s important for them not to forget themselves.
“(Cozart) has been pushing that for kids, and thought it would be beneficial for the teachers to do that as well,” she said. “It’s important that we also take care of ourselves. It’s a stressful job, so it’s important to take time for yourself.”
McFarland said educators are guilty of not always doing that.
“This gives us a good opportunity,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
