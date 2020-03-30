If you’re out of work and can’t pay your rent, you can’t be evicted — at least for a while.
But you’ll still owe the rent, Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter says.
He said an executive order signed by Gov. Andy Beshear “suspends all evictions and service of papers for evictions for the duration of the state of emergency.”
But Porter said, “It does not suspend a renter or homeowner’s payment obligation under the lease or mortgage.”
In other words, the debt will continue to grow until it is paid.
Earlier this month, John Minton, chief justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court, ordered that most court proceedings, including evictions, be postponed until at least April 10 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“The Kentucky Supreme Court entered an order which included this language: With the exception of emergency matters and hearings statutorily required to be held, small claims, eviction, juvenile, probate, traffic, and guardianship cases shall be continued,” Porter said.
He said, “Our clerk and judges set these matters out for 30 to 60 days.”
President Donald Trump also ordered a freeze on foreclosures and evictions by the Department of Housing and Urban Development through the end of April.
But NBC reported recently that housing advocates say more is needed.
“Far more is needed to protect the people who are at greatest risk of eviction and homelessness, which are America’s lowest-income renters, who were already struggling to pay the rent and make ends meet — even before coronavirus came to our country,” Diane Yentel, the president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, told the network.
Yentel said that the organization is advocating for a national moratorium on all evictions and all foreclosures for the duration of the crisis, as well as increased federal funding for rent freezes and homeless services providers.
Keith Lawrence
