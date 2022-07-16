When Amanda Ewing received the keys to her new house Friday, it culminated three years of hard work.
Ewing submitted an application to Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County in 2019, and quickly thereafter she got to work. The COVID-19 pandemic was a massive challenge to work through, but following nearly 500 service hours spent helping the organization build homes for previous applicants, Ewing and her 11-year-old daughter, Addie, are set to move into their house in the 1400 block of Jackson Street.
“It’s awesome,” Ewing said. “It’s been a three-year journey. With COVID, there was a little less help with volunteers and all that, but we’re really excited to have it.
“You have to volunteer 350 hours for Habitat, just helping build other applicants’ homes. There’s been several people before me that I helped build their house, then you get an interest-free loan for the hours. It usually takes 18 to 24 months, but with the pandemic — and we had a lot of applicants before — then we got a new round of people that could step up and keep it going.”
Jeremy Stephens, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County, called the program a “nonstop revolving door of people giving their time and blessing it forward.”
“What people don’t know about Habitat, they have the assumption that we give homes away,” said Stephens. “We don’t. People earn these houses, and then they pay for the houses. The beautiful thing about the process as a whole, which Amanda beautifully demonstrated, is it’s a revolving door of volunteers coming in — whether it’s an applicant trying to earn hours in the program, or it’s a retired person trying to give back to the community, or it’s a corporation that’s sending over their employees to get service hours — everyone is helping everyone, to build a home for a family.
“The family that’s moving in has spent time on houses before, and the applicants that worked on this house will be getting a house in the future to better their situation.”
For Ewing, her new address is only about three blocks from where she currently lives, but the 1,150-square-foot home with three bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms will provide a lot more space for her family.
“It’s really cool, because we lived in the same house for eight years,” said Addie Ewing, who already had her own room picked out late Friday morning.
According to Stephens, days like Friday display all the good that Habitat for Humanity can provide.
“It’s the whole point of the job,” he said. “It’s the exact reason I took this job, because we’re a Christian organization, we believe in the Christian values of it. When we get to this point and we get to hand those keys over, and we know in most cases it’s the first time they’ve ever been in any ownership of any property, that is what it’s all about. It’s more than an American dream, it’s a human dream. Everybody wants to have their own place.
“The access to decent shelter, decent housing, is an issue across the globe. We fight it every day. Sometimes that fight is a difficult one — finding the funding, finding the people to volunteer — but on days like today, it makes it all worth it.”
And, Amanda Ewing added, she’ll continue to volunteer, even though it’s not required.
“It makes me feel good,” she said. “I met a lot of new friends, and getting to know all these people has been awesome.
“With Habitat being Christian-based and no (loan) interest, it’s been really fun and a really good opportunity.”
