The Green River Area Down Syndrome Association Basketball League held its last game of the year Saturday, finishing out a successful first season for players.
GRADSA announced in March that it would form an all down syndrome basketball league for the Green River district, which Thrash said was the first of its kind in the state.
The league was developed as a way to improve physical activity opportunities and inclusion for individuals with DS, according to executive director Tiffany Thrash, who said it has done just that.
“It’s been a great season. Our players have done amazing. Any expectations, they’ve exceeded,” she said. “It’s been good for them to be physically active, just like it would for anybody.”
She said it has also been a great opportunity for players to showcase their skills to not only their family, but the entire community as well.
“It’s been a great season and it’s been a great way for community members to come in and watch them because they have done a phenomenal job. We’ve had some good games, so I feel great about it,” she said. “They like to take the stage, they like to show off their capabilities and that’s what they’ve been able to do and they love it.”
While the first season was a successful first attempt, Thrash said there may be more planning involved for the next season, including an official game schedule.
She said she is also expecting more participation next season.
“When it’s the first time for anything like this, the first go-around, you just kind of take it how it comes,” she said. “You can only plan for so much, so next season, we’ll have more formal planning, we’ll be more prepared. But I think all in all, what matters most is that our players are happy, that they feel good about what they’re doing and they have done that this season.”
Traci Eddings, mother of 11-year-old Clayton Eddings who plays in the GRADSA basketball league, said the league has been a great way for her son to make friends and be part of a team.
“It’s been great just to see all the kids come together … and just to see the camaraderie in them being friends and the improvement, from the beginning until now and just feeling part of a team. I think that’s just been really, really precious for them,” she said.
She said Clayton has been excited about all of his upcoming games and practices. On game-day, she said he is up bright and early practicing outside and dribbling his ball in the house.
“He’s having a blast. He eats, drinks and sleeps it,” she said. “It’s been really good. He’s done really well and I’m looking forward to seeing what can come from this.”
She said she hopes that eventually the league might be able to play other area teams as well.
Thrash said other DS organizations in the state have also expressed interest in starting a basketball league of their own, including one in Bowling Green, which might allow for the GRADSA league to play other teams statewide in upcoming seasons.
She said she is expecting to see two or three other teams crop up by November.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.