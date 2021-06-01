The Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation already has 48 businesses with more than 1,100 job openings signed up for its Job Expo scheduled for Tuesday, June 8.
Melanie Tapp, business relationship director for Economic Development, said this year’s expo is bigger than last year’s when only 32 businesses participated.
“Statistically in our county, we have more jobs available than workforce,” she said. “We have been fighting that the past few years, and we will continue to fight that.”
Tapp said part of last year’s low numbers may have been because the expo was held at a different time of the year, with fewer employers participating because of the timing.
This year the expo is being held at a more normal time of year, and a lot of employers have added positions, she said. The ED had to rent out the entire Ballard Convention Center to accommodate the anticipated crowd.
“That shows that everyone is fighting for the same employees now,” said Tapp. “It is more of our large industry partners, not many of the smaller businesses.”
To help smaller businesses reach potential employees, ED has offered small businesses with 15 employees or less a chance to be vendors at the expo.
“With the increase of need for employees in the community, we know for small businesses it is really hard to set aside a six-hour day to set up at a job expo,” said Tapp.
This is the first time this opportunity has been offered to small businesses, she said. Small business owners can bring applications, fliers or other information on job openings to the ED office, and they will take care of getting it out to the job seekers.
“We wanted to provide them with an outlet and still be able to market their business and what types of jobs they have open,” said Tapp.
She said from the ED view, while some local businesses did close due to COVID-19, many businesses worked hard to remain open.
“They worked hard to diversify their market and to find new ways to provide their marketing,” said Tapp. “They looked at different types of ways to keep their businesses going.”
Businesses are still having problems getting people into stores to spend money, she said. The struggle for businesses may continue for a little while longer, but there has also been an influx of people wanting to start a new business this year.
“It has far surpassed the past year,” said Tapp. “We have multiple people reaching out to us every single week wanting to talk about starting a new business and getting it off the ground.”
One business that started during COVID-19 was Lilly Ann’s in Hanson. Owner Sara James said during the holiday, getting people into the store was easy because people needed items.
“Since then, it has been very slow, and we have not been doing well,” she said.
James said the business is moving from Hanson to Madisonville hoping to pick up more traffic flow.
“We are hoping that by moving into town, where there is a better concentration of people, we will be in a better place,” said James.
James was one of the first small business owners to sign up to be a vendor at the jobs expo because she is moving locations and needs to hire a few more people, she said.
“I was hoping to find a couple of people who were maybe in college and needed a part-time job,” said James. “I just figured it would be the best way to get the information out to a large portion of people.”
The Hopkins County Jobs Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 8.
For more information about the event, you can follow the Jobs-Hopkins County Facebook page.
