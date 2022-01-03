For Sacramento husband-and-wife duo Kyle and Jessieca Stroud, crafting started out as something fun.
“We lived on Carver Street … and (Jessieca’s) granddad started doing some craft work,” Kyle Stroud said. “We just started out as a hobby, making small picture frames, little signs, just different stuff like that and stuff for my mom. It’s just a hobby that we love to do.”
The endeavor turned into their own small business, Blessed Assurance Crafts, which began with quality woodworking designs and displays, before eventually expanding into cups, tumblers and more out of their shop behind their home.
One of the common designs that Kyle Stroud has been fascinated with is an American flag wooden display, which has been given to Brett McPherson and Marietta Worth of McLean County Emergency Medical Services.
“I got one when I was on the sheriff’s office, and I really liked it,” Kyle Stroud said. “I bought an X-Carve to carve out different things, and I really liked how some patterns looked online that I was looking at. …I really just like that display, I think it looks really good.”
In the two years in business, the Strouds have seen a steady growth in their customer base from the local communities and surrounding counties, including Daviess, Muhlenberg and Ohio counties.
The cups, tumblers and personalized ink pens that Jessieca Stroud makes are the most sought out products.
“Just going down the road from one order to the next, you kind of get an idea of what people like and what they want, and different fads and trends that are going on,” Kyle Stroud said. “It’s just snowballed that way.”
The business continues to be a passion, as Kyle Stroud works as a full-time pastor at Knobbs Church of God of Prophecy in Rumsey and as a volunteer firefighter, while Jessieca Stroud is employed as a substitute teacher.
While they were excited about starting the venture, Kyle Stroud said the first hurdle was getting the correct equipment in order to make sure that the quality of their products were top notch.
“It’s not a business that we’re trying to make a beaucoup of money,” Kyle Stroud said. “It’s really just providing for the community so they don’t have to go spend a bunch of money somewhere to get something that’s less quality.
“The last thing that we want to happen is (for someone) to take a project home and (the wood) changes its moisture content and it starts bowing or cupping ….”
To ensure efficiency for his woodworking, Kyle Stroud uses medium-density fibreboard, or MDF, wood.
“It’s a good sturdy material,” Kyle Stroud said. “A lot of furniture is made out of MDF. It’s easy to cut, it’s easy on saw blades, it’s relatively inexpensive — especially right now with this huge ordeal with the price of wood.”
For Jessieca Stroud, she typically uses a good amount of epoxy for the cups, spray painting glitter to help her creations come to life while also keeping a keen eye on their material list and finances on the administrative side of the business.
And they aren’t afraid to admit that each day is a work in progress.
“You’re constantly learning,” Kyle Stroud said. “With (Jessieca), she was watching a whole lot of YouTube videos on how to do the epoxy, and if (you make) the slightest mistake, you could ruin the whole cup. …Working with wood (however), it’s working with something that’s alive — so it has its own characteristics. Each wood has its own personality, which some might think that’s silly; well, let the temperature change and see what your wood is going to do. It can make or break a project you’re doing for somebody ….”
Kyle Stroud said that the process can be time-consuming when getting a creation together, but most of it is more about patience.
“It’s not working hours as far as (being) hands-on. The thing that takes the longest is just stuff drying,” Kyle Stroud said. “When somebody asks us about a project, we set it out a little while so they don’t expect to be done the next day, because paint and epoxy and polyurethane — all that stuff has to dry.”
Safety is another thing they keep in mind when working on a project.
“For anybody that does this, (they need to) be extremely careful at what they’re doing,” Kyle Stroud said. “...Invest in safety stuff — safety glasses, ear protection, dust masks ….”
Though Kyle Stroud concedes that other craft businesses may be able to have quicker turnaround times, they want to assure precision and the product be done exactly right.
Customers seem to not take issue waiting.
“Usually, they’re really impressed with it,” Kyle Stroud said. “I’m a perfectionist, so when they’re impressed with it, they say, ‘Ooh, ahh,’ … I say, ‘Well, here’s a flaw, and here’s a flaw,’ because I want them to know everything about it. …I have not had anybody be disappointed with anything that we have done, and if they are, we want to make it right and fix it.”
And the customers’ enjoyment keeps the Strouds motivated.
“They’ve always been excited, and that just makes us feel good,” Kyle Stroud said. “To know that we are doing something worth doing. It’s been really exciting.”
For more information on Blessed Assurance Crafts, visit facebook.com/BlessedAssuranceCrafts.
