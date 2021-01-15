As new variants of COVID-19 arise, specifically one originally detected in southeastern England late last year, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention as well as Johns Hopkins Medicine suggest mutations are normal.
While both agencies say there may be evidence to show some new strains of the virus may be more contagious, there is no evidence suggesting they might produce more severe symptoms in infected individuals.
Green River District Health Department Public Health Director Clay Horton said mutations are basic evolution.
“It’s evolution, right? So survival of the fittest ... you have variations and for those that thrive, they tend to grow in greater numbers,” he said. “What they’ve seen on a few of these different strains is they do appear to be more infectious, which means they spread easier, but there doesn’t seem to be more severity associated with them ...”
Horton said, at this point, the strains are still new and need more evaluation.
One of the significant mutations to note, according to Horton, is the differences in the spike proteins that cover the COVID-19 virus.
According to information from Johns Hopkins Medicine titled “A New Strain of Coronavirus: What You Should Know,” the spiked proteins are what assist the virus in attaching to human cells in the nose and other areas to cause infection.
Horton said the spikes in some mutations appear to be “more efficient at grabbing hold of host cells. They’re stickier.”
The release from Johns Hopkins Medicine suggests new strains of COVID-19 are to be expected. In the article, Dr. Robert Bollinger, of the Raj and Kamla Gupta Center for Clinical Global Health and Education, who is a professor of infectious diseases and a COVID-19 expert, said vaccines however, should still work against the new strains.
The CDC also suggested that, due to the nature of the virus, it is not likely for it to evolve to evade vaccine-induced immunity.
“There’s not a lot of data at this point, but the experts are looking at it and saying that, based on the mutations that happen and the way the vaccines that are currently available are designed, they anticipate that these vaccines … are going to be effective with the new strain,” Horton said.
In the Johns Hopkins Medicine release, Bollinger said, in regards to the new virus strain, “we don’t need to overreact.”
“... As with any virus, changes are something to be watched, to ensure that testing and vaccines are still effective. The scientists will continue to examine new versions of this coronavirus’s genetic sequencing as it evolves,” he said.
Horton said the best thing to do to avoid further spread of new strains is to continue practicing precautions and safety recommendations that have been suggested since the beginning of the pandemic, such as social distancing, hand washing and wearing a facial mask.
“Take all of the precautions that we’ve been talking about for the last 10 months in terms of preventing the spread of COVID, the same practices are going to be effective against this,” he said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
