Once upon a time, there was a commonality to our experiences.
There were only three channels on the television, so chances were good that when you went to school or work the next day, a good number of your peers had watched the same shows you had seen.
Likewise with music and movies. We all listened to whatever songs were played by our local radio stations and watched whatever was screened at the theater.
Or not.
Some of us never went to the movies. Some didn’t even have a TV or a radio.
But at least there were fewer things to keep up with, even if it was only by hearing others talk about them.
Now we have what seems like an infinite number of choices. More programs on more channels than anyone could ever possibly watch; music and movies streaming on a myriad of devices.
The result: We each have the opportunity to live in a world customized to our own tastes and interests. We can easily avoid whatever we don’t like and immerse ourselves only in what we do like.
The downside is that we might miss something we will never know we would have loved, but I guess there’s a price to be paid if we each want to be the boss of our own realities.
I thought about this recently — not in regard to television or movies or music, but food.
About 10 years ago, I returned to my hometown of Buffalo for the first time since leaving almost 50 years earlier. My Aunt Sylvia — aka the world’s most gracious hostess — had invited Dad and me over for dinner, where we were joined by a small gathering of other relatives.
“I thought about what to serve,” she said, in her musical voice that has never lost the lilt of her home country, “and then decided to serve corned beef and cabbage, in honor of all the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations you have missed with the family.”
“That sounds lovely,” I replied, and I meant it. Then I added, “I’ve never had corned beef.”
There was a unanimous chorus of gasps as everyone drew back in horror.
“Never had corned beef!” they cried, as if this were some great tragedy — or sacrilege.
“Never mind, never mind,” Sylvia soothed, hurriedly spooning a huge portion onto my plate. “We can make up for all that right now.”
More from this section
Thankfully, I loved corned beef, and said so, often and loudly throughout my two heaping servings. Looking back now, I wonder if I would have been expelled from the family had I not liked it.
This experience came to mind again last week as a friend and I visited Jasper, Indiana, to see an up-close-and-personal exhibit of works by Michelangelo.
Instead of craning our necks to peer at paintings a mile above our heads on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, we could walk right up to these reproductions (sanctioned by the Vatican Museum, by the way), and go nose to nose with the saints and sylphs.
Anyway, once we finished our tour, we were ready for lunch, and asked one of the cheery docents to recommend a local place.
He first suggested a barbecue joint, but upon learning we are from Owensboro, he hastily withdrew that idea, acknowledging that Jasper cannot compete in that arena. Instead, he offered, perhaps we might like to try some German fare …?
Indeed we would. So off we went to Schnitzelbank, where waitresses scurried about in those traditional Bavarian costumes with the flared skirts, blouses with puffy sleeves, and black vests laced in front, serving all kinds of authentic German foods, which is to say, lots of sausage and potatoes.
Our waitress (who was absolutely delightful) rattled off a list of side dishes that were available, one of which was dumplings.
“I’ve never had a dumpling,” I said.
Again, everyone within earshot recoiled in horror.
“I’ll bring you a sample,” my waitress whispered soothingly.
Well, guess what. Dumplings are delicious. And so is corned beef.
Just in case you didn’t know.
Just in case you’ve never tried them.
Just in case those things have never made it to your hit parade of favorites.
Who knows? Maybe I might try something really wild someday, like hummus or lobster.
(Or maybe I’ll just stick with burgers and hot dogs.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.