For the past few months I have been in communication with my friend, Kveta, in the Czech Republic. Her granddaughter, Marie, was applying for a physics program in Iowa, at the small prestigious Coe College. A quick google search will tell you it is listed as one of the best small colleges we have, a hidden gem in snowy Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Over the months I have texted a bit with Marie, too, and that has been fun to help and to think about all the new experiences awaiting her. For, surely it will be a culture shock and an exciting time. Challenging, too, but that can be one of the best parts of travel and new experiences.
She landed a little over a week ago and seems to be settling in just fine. Until she went in search of the historical city centre, the monuments and whatnot that are on just about every corner in Central Europe. She couldn’t find any.
The Czechs are great walkers, rivaled only by the Brits, I think, and a snowy landscape doesn’t bother them one bit. I don’t know how long her walk was, but I am guessing it was impressive, because she sent photos that looked like they were taken from the outskirts of town, all roadways and industrial stacks along the river. But at least a river.
How to understand the settling of the U.S.? And which part of the of our country? The colonies sprawl along the eastern shore, but Boston looks very different from the Outer Banks. Or the Tidewater, the swamp that became Washington, D.C. And then we headed west, our points of references shifting with the geographic obstacles we overcame: west of the Alleghenies, west of the Appalachians, west of the Ohio, the Mississippi. West of the Rockies, until there was no more west.
How to make sense of that, the sheer vastness, the empty plains, grasses rolling like waves. Heat and snow, small graves along wagon-rutted roads that are not even roads.
Laura Ingalls Wilder helped us out with that.
I thought about Marie’s text and the idea of the Little House book came to me, the ones I read under my covers at night with my Girl Scout flashlight tucked under my chin. The next morning I suggested she read “Little House on the Prairie,” which she found straight away and for free on her computer.
Kveta tells me Marie read it in one day, and it helped her make sense of things. Marie had also found some nature, one of the things she was in search of on that first walk around Cedar Rapids. This, too, is a cultural difference.. My sense of the the Czechs, Europeans in general, is that they live their lives equally inside and outdoors.
They are never far from forests and hiking paths, and even their parks are different from ours. We tend to go to the park. Their parks are often integrated into the cityscape as oases on the way to somewhere else. There are benches and green spaces, of course, but in many cities the park is also a place to walk through. Sit on a bench for a while, look at the peacocks, the passers-by, but the paths often connect point A to point B, or C, or D.
It is lovely. Olomouc has such a park, several in fact, including the one that runs in a long line behind the old city wall. Prague has several, tucked away and tourists have to to know where they are, but entering the gate on a crowded Saturday to the sudden calm of all that green and color, it is a little saunter that restores the breath and slows the pulse just in time to emerge at the far gate and continue your travels.
Marie will find a different landscape to wander. If she is like my other Czech friends, she will find her nature, and in fact, she already has. She tells me she found a place to walk and explore and she saw a bald eagle. I have never seen one in the wild.
So, I don’t worry about her settling in. She is an excellent student or she wouldn’t have been selected for her physics program. And she has already seen one of our most cherished national symbols, out there in nature, and it inspires me to go find one myself.
I look forward to hearing about all her impressions and adventures.
