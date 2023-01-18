For the past few months I have been in communication with my friend, Kveta, in the Czech Republic. Her granddaughter, Marie, was applying for a physics program in Iowa, at the small prestigious Coe College. A quick google search will tell you it is listed as one of the best small colleges we have, a hidden gem in snowy Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Over the months I have texted a bit with Marie, too, and that has been fun to help and to think about all the new experiences awaiting her. For, surely it will be a culture shock and an exciting time. Challenging, too, but that can be one of the best parts of travel and new experiences.

