The Women’s Business Center of Kentucky held its “Women in Business Empowerment Expo” on Thursday with the goal of providing tools, resources and networking opportunities to businesswomen in Owensboro.
Devanny King, executive director of the WBC of KY, said the event was all about getting “like-minded individuals” and female entrepreneurs together.
“Women in business have always been around, but in 2021 and beyond, there’s been a boom in female business owner starts,” she said. “People may be turning a side hobby into a full-time business.”
King said WBC of KY wanted to provide a “one-stop shop event” for businesswomen to find resources for what they need to make their business successful.
One of the seminars was held by Truist Bank, a sponsor of the expo, and discussed borrowing basics for businesses seeking funding and how to better manage financials to optimize business practices.
“Our presenters today, like Truist, are statewide and regional throughout Kentucky, but our partnerships with the venues, catering and door prizes are local women-owned businesses,” King said.
The expo was held prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this is the first year WBC of KY toured the event across the state.
“Before, it was either in Louisville or Lexington once a year,” she said. “We decided to take this on the road and started in the western part of Kentucky.”
King said WBC of KY began the event in Bowling Green on Wednesday before moving to Owensboro on Thursday for the first leg of the series.
“Different dates and locations will be determined later, but this is where we wanted to start, and we’re so glad that we did,” she said.
Jamie Johnson, director for the Kentucky Small Business Development Center in Owensboro, said she wants to see small businesses and women succeed.
“This is just a really great, easy way to get everyone together and all of the partners together at the same time,” she said. “It also helps create a small business community, and people are more likely to work with each other if they meet in a setting like this.”
As for why the expo is aimed at women, Johnson said she feels like some women feel “overwhelmed” when they start small businesses.
“They might know where to start or who to talk to or go to for advice,” she said. “This is a great way to get them in front of some great resources, decision-makers and people that can help them on that path.”
Hallie McCarty, co-owner and manager of Windy Hollow Biscuit House, was one local businesswoman who attended the expo.
“I think it’s great exposure to other women, especially in the area, and the businesses that they have,” she said. “I met a couple people that I’ve heard of their businesses but didn’t really know them.”
McCarty said Windy Hollow Biscuit House is not just family-owned, but also women-owned.
“I think it’s important to help those businesses stay afloat,” she said.
McCarty said women-owned businesses were not “the norm” for a long time.
“I think it needs to become normal and natural to be a woman business owner,” she said. “Owning a business is hard, but especially as women.”
WBC of KY offers virtual events and online resources at wbckentucky.org.
