Jamie Johnson, Small Business Development Center (SBDC), Owensboro director, leads a workshop on the “10 Steps to Starting a Small Business in Kentucky” on Thursday during the Women in Business Empowerment Expo at The Party Space Place.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The Women’s Business Center of Kentucky held its “Women in Business Empowerment Expo” on Thursday with the goal of providing tools, resources and networking opportunities to businesswomen in Owensboro.

Devanny King, executive director of the WBC of KY, said the event was all about getting “like-minded individuals” and female entrepreneurs together.

