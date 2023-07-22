The Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service is hosting its 2nd annual 4-H and FFA Youth Scholarship Auction with dinner at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the Tom Curtsinger building in the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds.
Stacey Potts, 4-H youth development agent at the extension service, said the organization wanted to begin the auction because it had been successful in other counties.
“A leader in Daviess County was interested in doing it,” she said. “We wanted to help showcase the kids and their livestock projects.”
Potts said the auction helps to provide financial support for the students.
“The money they receive acts as a scholarship,” she said. “It might be money they use to put back into their projects, improve their facilities or buy breeding stock.”
Bidders do not receive the animals they bid on, however.
“This is just a scholarship auction and we use the animals because the child is essentially just showing the animal,” Potts said.
Potts said she is hoping for better weather for this year’s event.
“We did have to have it inside last year because of the heat,” she said. “We couldn’t bring the animals inside so the students had to use the posters they made for their projects.”
There are approximately 45 students participating in the auction this year, Potts said.
“The students are just from Daviess County and range in ages 5 to 18,” she said. “They will show everything from poultry, rabbits, dairy goats, market lambs, feeder calves and pigs.”
The average price at last year’s auction was $200.
“We had other businesses that contributed to our bucket fund and that money was added on at the end,” Potts said. “The total approximate amount was $11,000.”
Students participating in the auction are active members of the 4-H club who have been through six hours of education through the organization.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.