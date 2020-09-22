Because dentistry requires close proximity to patients’ faces for prolonged periods of time and exposes practitioners to blood, saliva and other body fluids, world health officials consider the profession at high risk for contracting COVID-19.
Community Dental Clinic is pulling out all the stops to ensure patients and employees stay safe during the worldwide pandemic, said Brandon Taylor, an Owensboro dentist and clinic director.
However, that safety comes at an enormous cost to the nonprofit, which was established to provide dental care to uninsured, low income and Medicaid patients.
With patient capacity at 50%, Taylor estimates the clinic could spend an extra $100,000 a year on COVID-19 related safety items, such as personal protective equipment.
Some private insurers reimburse dentists $20 per visit to help them recover some of those costs, Taylor said.
However, Medicaid does not. Nearly all the clinic’s budget comes from Medicaid and grants.
“If you are getting $34 for an extraction from Medicaid and spending $20 on PPE — not to mention other overhead and staff salaries — it costs more to have a patient in the chair than to have an empty chair,” Taylor said.
Some other coronavirus-related expenditures not included in Taylor’s $100,000 estimate are:
The clinic recently received two chair-side systems that act as vacuums of sorts that pull and filter biological aerosols released from patients’ mouths and noses during procedures. These high-efficiency particulate air filters, or HEPA filters for short, rely on a 6-foot-long flexible hose that hovers over the patient’s face.
According to Vaniman, the HEPA filter’s manufacturer, the system removes more than 99% of particles from the air.
Each machine costs $1,200.
The first two had been on backorder since April. The clinic is waiting for six more. Taylor doesn’t know when to expect them.
Until they arrive, the clinic will continue using its homemade system, a MacGyver-type vacuum made with a plastic Dixie cup and microphone gooseneck.
“It works,” Taylor said.
Besides the chair-side HEPA units, the clinic has paid for other precautions.
“We added additional air filtration to the (heating and cooling system) and a UV light treatment to the system,” Taylor said.
The Green River Area COVID-19 Response Fund is paying for the chair-side HEPA filters and gave additional funds for PPE. A grant from Delta Dental is helping with some of the coronavirus-related expenses.
But costs continue to mount.
For example, after the virus hit in March, the clinic closed for three months. The only income that trickled in came from a few tele-dentistry claims.
The clinic had a rainy day fund that helped keep it afloat, Taylor said.
At a time of added expenses and lower reimbursements, he fears future grants and donations may be harder to come by.
Anyone who would like to donate to the clinic may send a check to Community Dental Clinic, 2811 New Hartford Road, Suite A, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
