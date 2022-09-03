The three-day Labor Day weekend will be a period of extra work for area law enforcement agencies, as troopers and sheriff deputies beef up patrols in the search for intoxicated or reckless drivers.
Labor Day weekend is not as dangerous of other extended holidays (Memorial Day weekend is the worst, officials say), but it is deadly. Last year, four people were killed and 29 were injured across the state in Labor Day weekend crashes.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and the Kentucky State Police will have additional units working through a federal grant that pays officer overtime for working traffic enforcement.
“Oftentimes, you don’t hear people talk about Labor Day,” said Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP in Henderson. “But Labor Day (weekend), we do see an uptick in wrecks, and, historically, we see an uptick in injuries and fatalities.”
Increased vehicle traffic on the roads and Labor Day parties increase the potential for wrecks, King said.
Because KSP has only a limited number of troopers the agency can assign to traffic enforcement, troopers will use data to determine where they’ll mostly likely find intoxicated, distracted or reckless drivers.
“We are going to be proactive with our resources” and prioritize roadways that data shows have a history of reports of problem driving, King said. That puts troopers were activity is known to most likely take place, he said.
“It’s very efficient for us,” King said. “It’s fuel efficient, and we have to be efficient with our manpower.”
Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith said the federal funds for the extra deputy patrols comes from the Drive Sober of Get Pulled Over campaign.
The focus will be on more than intoxicated drivers, Smith said.
“We will have extra units working overtime, not only looking for drunk drivers but for seat belt violations,” Smith said.
So far this year, alcohol was a factor in 75 fatalities in vehicle wrecks in Kentucky. In 174 fatal wrecks this year, the deceased was not wearing a seat belt, according to the state Office of Highway Safety.
King said KSP will also be conducting roadside safety checks over the weekend.
“That’s a good way to make sure the people who leave those checks are safe,” he said.
The Office of Highway Safety recommends people planning to celebrate with alcohol this weekend plan a way home in advance, such as having a friend, taxi or ride-share service for transportation.
“We highly encourage people to make use of that Uber,” King said.
People who drink should not overestimate their driving abilities. Even a driver that only feels “buzzed” is likely intoxicated over the legal limit, and will have reduced depth perception and reaction times while driving, King said.
“If you’re feeling buzzed, you’re probably to the point where you would be liable in a wreck or a fatality,” King said. “The main takeaway is, if you decide to celebrate and partake in the festivities, and you have had a just a few (drinks) and you’re feeling it, that’s enough to definitely not drive.”
