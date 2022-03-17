Things are going to get loud at the Owensboro Convention Center on Oct. 1-2.
The dB Drag Racing World Finals — an extreme audio competition — will be in town those days.
And the idea is to see who has the loudest car stereo system.
Celise Harris, the organization’s marketing director, said in a news release, “We are super thrilled to have our 25th anniversary event at the beautiful Owensboro Convention Center. With the riverfront location and close proximity to several hotels, restaurants and bars, our attendees will have lots to see and do over the weekend.”
The dB Drag Racing Facebook page says it is “an international sound off organization with representation in over 40 countries around the world. With over 10,000 sanctioned events to date worldwide, the dBDRA is an industry leader in car stereo competition.”
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said 100 teams from across the country are expected to be competing.
Each team, he said, has three to seven members, so the promoters are expecting 300 to 700 people to be in town for the event.
The news release said the event is a “must see for anyone interested in fully-customized cars and their car stereos. Extreme vehicles with walls of woofers and thousands of watts of power go head-to-head to see who really has the loudest car stereo system. This show is professionally orchestrated with video displays, light towers and vendor booths.”
Sarah Haynes, destination sales and services director for the CVB, said, “Our goal is to attract room-night-producing events that generate an economic impact. This show will bring visitors from across the country into our local businesses, restaurants and hotels to help us reach our mutual economic goals.”
Calitri said he was impressed with the sales effort and collaboration between Haynes and JT Pedley at the convention center.
“We are witnessing the results of this team’s approach to creating an economic impact,” he said.
Jamie Scheffer, assistant general manager of the convention center, said, “We are extremely excited to host such a fun and unique show in Owensboro, which will bring in competitors from all around the nation. Our sales and marketing team continue to do an outstanding job helping bring new events to the community.”
