Distance teaching and learning has become a new normal for most students across the country while the pandemic is still underway. Educators are working from their homes, from other cities, and for one Daviess County Public Schools teacher, from another country.
Susan Lazarou, DCPS Virtual Academy seventh- and eighth-grade English language arts teacher, currently resides in Nikisiani, Greece, in a village on a mountain overlooking plains that is about 35 minutes from the Aegean Sea.
Lazarou taught at DCPS from 2010 through 2018, at which point she left to move across the Atlantic Ocean to her husband’s home village.
She has missed teaching, and when she heard that DCPS would be starting an online school, she was interested.
“I was intrigued by the thought of working on a teaching team to create a high-quality educational experience that students would embrace,” she said. “And that teaching team approach has been a joy!”
So far online teaching has been going well, she said.
“It seems as though there’s actually a higher engagement rate based on assignment submissions,” she said. “What has surprised me the most is how quickly the online students are bonding as a class.”
She said students are also building mature discussions and “truly listening to and responding to each other.”
“I love each one of my classes and I can’t wait to see how much they learn this school year,” she said.
Her students have been eager to compare and contrast Greek and American cultures, Lazarou said.
One class even wanted to see the city in which she was living, so Lazarou took her laptop to her balcony so they could have a look around.
She also uses her environment as a teaching tool.
“We’ve talked about Greek mythology and the ancient gods that are associated with the mountain that I’m on,” she said.
Lazarou and her husband will soon be moving to Canton Graubünden in Switzerland, and she said she looks forward to learning about that area.
Chad Alward, DCPS K-8 Virtual Academy director, worked with Lazarou when she was a teacher at Daviess County High School. When he took his current position he immediately thought of Lazarou as a candidate to teach online classes.
“I know how great of a teacher and person she is, and her passion for reaching all students,” Alward said. “I reached out to her in Greece to see if she was interested and able to teach online during our CST frame.”
Alward said there are currently 1,220 students in kindergarten through eighth grade enrolled in the DCPS Virtual Academy. That breaks down to 87 kindergarteners; 119 first-graders; 137 second-graders; 124 third-graders; 150 in both fourth and fifth grades; 121 in sixth grade; 168 in seventh grade; and 164 in eighth grade.
These students have been enrolled in the Virtual Academy since the first day of school on Aug. 26. Families were given the choice to send their students to a modified AB schedule for in-person courses or to opt for virtual learning, regardless if students are receiving non-traditional instruction.
The Virtual Academy students will remain there until at least the end of this semester.
So far, (Virtual Academy has) been doing well, Alward said.
“Our kids, parents, and teachers are all getting in a groove and are really starting to take off,” he said. “We are consistently reviewing what we are doing, how we are doing it, and what can we adjust to make it better for our kids.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
