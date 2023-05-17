AIRPORT TOWER

Joe Lackore, airport tower manager, stands Tuesday outside of the air traffic control tower at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The cloudy skies Tuesday above Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport’s air traffic control tower made for a slower day than usual for tower manager Joe Lackore.

But despite the down time, Lackore said the tower controller must maintain an eye on the sky and be free from distractions.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

