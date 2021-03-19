The Owensboro Air Show on Aug. 13-15 has seen a change in its lineup.
The USAF F-16 Viper Demo Team will be replacing the USAF F-35 Lightning Demo Team, Tim Ross, the city’s public events director, said Thursday.
The Viper Demo Team from Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, performs “precision aerial maneuvers to demonstrate the unique capabilities of one of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighters, the F-16 Fighting Falcon,” according to its website.
The Lightning Demo Team flies the F-35A, “America’s newest fifth-generation fighter, which provides game-changing stealth, interoperability and lethality. It can penetrate dangerous airspace and defeat evolving threats both in the air and on the ground.”
“We are obviously disappointed that the F-35 Lighting Demo Team will not be performing in Owensboro this year,” Ross said. “But we are thrilled at the same time that the Viper Demo Team is returning.”
He said, “The Viper Demo Team has been a fan favorite several times in Owensboro and showcases an icon in Air Force aviation in the same show that will also feature the iconic F-18 Super Hornet that the Navy Blue Angels will be flying.”
Ross said the rest of the 2021 performer lineup is scheduled to be announced early next month.
Reserved seating tickets are on sale now, he said.
People wanting to reserve space along the riverfront have several ticket options to choose from in reserved seating at the Owensboro Convention Center, Ross said.
Because of pandemic safety protocols, all reserved tickets must be purchased in tables of six people, starting at $90 per table, he said.
There is no charge to watch from Smothers Park or other places along the riverfront.
For more information or to purchase reserved seating, go to www.owensboroairshow.com
