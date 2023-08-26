Friday After 5 will be ending its season next week without local musician Colt Graves, who was scheduled to be among the final acts.
Friday After 5 announced Thursday that Graves’ performance had been cancelled.
Francine Marseille, executive director of Friday After 5, said a contract dispute and no sponsorships to pay for Graves’ concert led to the decision.
Marseille added that pulling Graves from the lineup had nothing to do with his music or lyrics and that she was willing to “pay him out of pocket” if the two sides could come to an agreement.
“…He had no sponsors, and if you want a true statement, he could not live up to the contract, which was three hours of performance; he could not provide more than 30 minutes of performance time,” Marseille said.
Graves and his management team disputed Marseille’s claim that he didn’t have more than 30 minutes of material.
However, Graves’ management said that a request for an opening act, which Graves was going to pay for, was made to Friday After 5, and it was denied.
Graves’ management team said their plan was still to go forward with the concert and fulfill the contract.
“So we did not have the full three hours of music prepared because we intended to have an opening act,” Graves’ management said. “And when it was brought up that an opening act was not going to be approved, that was fine, and we were going to provide the full three hours of music to resolve that situation.”
In May, Graves found success beyond Owensboro with his country-pop track “Dirt on Me,” which reached the top 20 on the iTunes U.S. Country songs chart and hit the top five on Amazon’s Hot New Releases for country music.
In July, Graves signed a record deal with four-time Grammy-winning musician and producer Timbaland.
Graves said he’s still planning to perform at other events in the community.
“This hasn’t turned us off from Owensboro at all,” he said. “This is our home, and we love it here.”
Friday After 5, which describes itself as a “summer-long, free, fun, family-friendly concert and street fair festival,” will hold its finale Sept. 1.
In Graves’ place, Friday After 5, according to its website, has scheduled Todd Tilghman, winner of Season 18 of “The Voice,” to perform from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tilghman is set “to host the night and perform a few songs,” with “perhaps a surprise guest,” according to the website.
“…We’re working with our community and our sponsors to provide the best entertainment we can,” Marseille said.
