The 26th season of Friday After 5 came to a close Sept. 2 with a headlining performance by the Martha Davis-fronted new wave band The Motels.
Francine Marseille, executive director of Friday After 5, was pleased with how the season turned out for all of those involved, despite having moved the event west on the Owensboro Riverfront after separating from the RiverPark Center for the first time since 1997.
“Our board, our volunteers, our vendors and our venues were all very happy with how it went,” she said. “It took a little bit of time for people to get used to it. …With a couple of hiccups here and there (that) come with a learning curve, for the most part, it was very successful, and we’re really looking forward to next year.”
With the changes, the main stage was moved behind the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront, while the street fair was on Veterans Boulevard and Frederica, Locust and St. Elizabeth streets.
Marseille said the move allowed the event to have more space for vendors, bands, performers and attendees, which accommodated an influx in attendance.
“...We had more people at our street fair than ever … because it was so spread out and more space for people,” she said. “People enjoyed not being stuck together and trying to maneuver.
“There were days where our food trucks sold out of food.”
The event also saw popular names on the performance lineup, including The Motels, country musician and former “Nashville Star” contestant Coffey Anderson, former “American Idol” star Dakota Hayden and country rapper Blanco Brown.
The names helped bring in large numbers from all over the state and beyond, even though there were some unpredictable factors.
“As far as attendance goes, we had unique weather this year — extremely hot. So it was after things cooled down, people stopped (by),” she said. “For someone like Blanco Brown, we had over 4,000 people.
“Overall, I think our attendance was great.”
By the time The Motels took the stage Friday, Marseille said about 1,000 people were present for the band’s set.
When it comes to the selection process for entertainment, Marseille is keen on seeing what the community wants while being able to offer diverse genres and offerings.
“With us, it’s coming together with our community and with our sponsors and kind of figure out what they want, what do they want to hear; (we’re) trying to be inclusive … in bringing in (some) great acts and not the same old, same old that Friday After 5 has had in the very past,” she said.
While Marseille said there were initial concerns about FA5 ending its relationship with the RiverPark Center — which was said to be due to “a financial issue” — the event will continue to push ahead with the newly-established layout while RiverPark Center will have its second iteration of its new summer series “DownTown Live.”
“As the executive director, we are turning a page and moving forward,” she said. “This year, though … we had to learn and things to move around, but it was a success ….”
“It’s not all perfect, but it’s a wonderful learning experience.”
Marseille said some vendors have already asked to take part next year’s series, and she already has some new ideas for the 27th season.
“We’ve got some things in store, and it’s kind of exciting,” she said.
Moving forward, Marseille said the plan is to continue to offer entertainment with the hopes of helping other aspects of the community, including increased tourism, restaurant visits and hotel stays, along with building partnerships with entities like Daviess County Farm Bureau and United Way of the Ohio Valley.
“The economic impact of what Friday After 5 has done for our region and for our city — that’s what we’re focusing on,” she said. “Being able to bring quality entertainment (for) free — because we have amazing sponsors — really makes a huge difference, and people that normally wouldn’t be able to get a concert ticket can come out and enjoy a wonderful night of music.”
