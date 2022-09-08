The 26th season of Friday After 5 came to a close Sept. 2 with a headlining performance by the Martha Davis-fronted new wave band The Motels.

Francine Marseille, executive director of Friday After 5, was pleased with how the season turned out for all of those involved, despite having moved the event west on the Owensboro Riverfront after separating from the RiverPark Center for the first time since 1997.

