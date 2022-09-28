Friday After 5 is looking to keep the spirit of the summer festival alive throughout the winter season with its debut of “Christmas at the Inn.”
The event will be from 6-8 p.m. for three consecutive Fridays starting Dec. 2 and ending Dec. 16 at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront, 701 W. First St.
“I think Friday After 5 in Owensboro is a year-round community effort,” said Francine Marseille, Friday After 5’s executive director. “For us to be able to make sure that Friday After 5 doesn’t go away and that it stays fresh in our hearts and everybody can come out, and they’ll know the quality and have some fun.”
FA5 joined forces with the Holiday Inn last year as part of the city’s “12 Days of Christmas” celebration, and Marseille intends to make this year’s initiative its own “winter wonderland.”
The event will include live music, appearances by Santa Claus and Ms. Claus, story times, carolers, free hot chocolate and an emphasis on involvement with the youth — with children performances scheduled all three days.
Marseille said Adam Gaynor, formerly of the Grammy-nominated group Matchbox Twenty, will make an appearance playing some of the band’s hits, his own original music and even holiday tunes on Dec. 9, while Steve Bridgmon, Owensboro native and Nashville-based Christian music artist, will perform Dec. 16.
“We’re excited to be able to be a part of the holiday season,” said Marseille, who is also already working on plans for the 27th season of FA5 in 2023. “We have a couple of other things up our sleeves …. We’re just looking to keep Friday After 5 in our community alive and well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.