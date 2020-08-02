On Wednesday, Charles Rawdon was scheduled for surgery for Stage III esophageal cancer.
Before that, his cancer was treated with chemo and radiation.
The 49-year-old started wearing a face mask a month or two ago — long before Gov. Andy Beshear’s July 10 mandate. He viewed it as an extra defense against becoming infected with COVID-19.
Rawdon wore his mask Tuesday while pumping gas at the Franey’s on J.R. Miller Boulevard. He was outside and alone. Still, he wore a mask.
“It’s a small inconvenience to keep from dying,” Rawdon said.
However, face coverings aren’t a cut-and-dried issue for everyone. Since the governor’s mandate, they have become politically charged.
Residents have sided either with Beshear and his public health advisers or with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who has taken the governor to court to cancel Beshear’s executive orders.
Including wearing face masks.
“My God and my Bible say don’t live in fear,” a Franey’s customer said, standing bare-faced at the counter.
He declined to give his name to the Messenger-Inquirer reporter.
He shops at small, locally-owned stores because their employees are less like to get pesky about face coverings. If stores are strict, he will leave rather than don a mask.
He feels government and health officials are lying about COVID-19, and he is pleased Cameron has taken Beshear’s executive orders and mandates to court.
“I totally disagree with some things going on in the state of Kentucky,” the man said.
Wearing a mask bothers Andrew Harrison. It makes him hot, and covering his nose and mouth makes it difficult for him to breathe while he is working.
But his job in food delivery forces him to wear a mask much of the time.
Some of his deliveries go to Kroger, which requires a facial covering.
“I abide by business decisions,” Harrison said, “And I do it to put other people at ease.”
However, he supports Cameron’s court action against Beshear and hopes Cameron wins the legal battle.
“It helps rein in one person’s dictates and mandates,” Harrison said. “It’s about checks and balances.”
Almost daily, Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky public health commissioner, talks about the importance of wearing a face mask during the governor’s COVID-19 briefings. Stack says it is one of the most effective ways to reduce the virus’ spread.
“It is more important now than ever that you use good judgment and follow our recommendations to protect yourself and your family,” Clay Horton, Green River District Health Department public health director, said in a recent press release. “The virus is still out there. Practice the three “W’s”: Wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.”
Kevin McDowell rides the Owensboro bus system nearly every day. A mask is required, and he wears one to be compliant.
He feels residents are conflicted about wearing masks because U.S. public health officials said, at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, face masks wouldn’t protect them from becoming infected. Now, those experts have done an about-face and say a face covering can protect the wearer and the people he or she comes into contact with.
McDowell thinks face masks are a good idea during a worldwide pandemic.
“But if it’s your time to die, it’s your time to go. I’m a firm believer in that,” he said.
McDowell wants less government regulation. He feels state and federal officials take away too many freedoms.
He equates the face mask mandate with the law about wearing seat belts.
“I hate wearing seat belts, but I wear one because it’s the law,” McDowell said. “But I feel like it’s your life. It should be a personal decision to wear a mask or a seat belt. The government is always stepping in. ... I wish the government would stay out of it.”
On Tuesday morning, Carmen Barrera walked from her Crittenden Street home to the post office. Although she was outside and alone, Barrera wore a face mask.
“I don’t want to get the virus, and it’s mandatory to wear them,” she said.
Barrera said she likely would wear a mask even if the governor had not mandated it. She suffers from heart problems, asthma and a lung disorder, so she is more susceptible to COVID-19.
It’s hard for her to breathe with a face covering, but that won’t stop her from wearing one.
She has given away about 25 masks recently — some to strangers.
“That shows you how much I believe in them,” Barrera said. “Everybody needs to stay safe.”
She trusts Beshear and does not agree with Cameron’s court action.
At the Owensboro Family YMCA, face masks are mandatory — unless you are exercising in the wellness center or swimming pool.
Still, YMCA officials said, some people participating in the water aerobics class choose to wear face coverings.
Mark Hess, 64, doesn’t wear one when he’s on the treadmill or bike. However, Hess wore his mask Friday while he worked out on strength-training machines in the wellness center.
He wore a mask in public even before the governor mandated it.
“We’d be foolish not to,” Hess said.
He wishes everyone would comply with the mask mandate.
“People should do it out of respect for others and for the safety of themselves and their families,” Hess said.
His daughter works in a local store.
“I would appreciate it if people wore masks into her store and all stores,” Hess said. “It’s a small thing to do.”
For the past 36 years, Mark Kyle, a medical professional who works at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, has worn a mask to work every day. Wearing one during his time off is not his preference.
Even so, working out in the YMCA’s weight room Friday, Kyle wore a mask. It’s uncomfortable and makes it harder to breathe, but it’s the right thing to do, he said.
“Everyone is free to do what they want,” he said. “For some reason, (wearing a mask) became a political thing. That’s not what it’s about. It’s a health and safety issue.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
