Green River District Health Department publishes a daily press release to announce the number of new COVID-19 cases that have been confirmed in its seven-county district.
As part of that message, GRDHD officials add a set of guidelines for the public to observe as the economy reopens. Wearing face masks in public places is part of the health department’s guidance.
Also, state and health officials ask the public to wear cloth face masks.
When Sen. Mitch McConnell visited Owensboro Health a few weeks ago, McConnell wore a mask and encouraged the public to do so. He said members of Congress are wearing face masks.
Gov. Andy Beshear and his family members wear face masks.
The Walgreens store on Frederica Street posts a sign on its front door that tells customers a mask is required to enter.
At 1:15 p.m. Friday, four customers out of about a dozen in the store weren’t wearing masks.
At the Kroger store in Wesleyan Park Plaza a few minutes later, at least 13 shoppers were bare-faced.
That has some local residents concerned that local, federal and state recommendations are not being followed at a time when virus cases are rising in nearly half the nation’s states, according to a recent Associated Press story.
“The masks we wear — both cloth and surgical — are designed to safeguard others, not the wearer,” said Dr. Jim Tidwell, Owensboro Health vice president of population health. “And so, when we wear a mask, we wear it out of courtesy for those around us.”
There’s an indirect benefit, however, for those who wear face masks, Tidwell said. The mask prevents them from touching their noses and mouths, which is another recommendation from health officials during the worldwide pandemic.
Tidwell asks his three teenage children to wear masks in public. He does, too.
“If I’m outside with my family, I don’t wear a mask,” he said.
When he’s inside his car alone, he doesn’t wear one.
But when he’s in a public place, Tidwell wears his mask to protect others.
“I wish more people would wear masks and pay more attention to social distancing,” he said.
A Gordon’s True Value Hardware employee said almost all the store’s customers wear masks.
At Excursions, only about 25% of those shopping in the clothing store wear them, said Susen Wink, a saleswoman. “It has decreased quite a bit.”
Ryan Gordon, a sales associate at Sherwin Williams in Wesleyan Park Plaza, estimates about 5% of the contractors who come in wear a mask; however, up to 80% of the store’s retail customers wear them.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone older than 2 should wear a cloth face mask in public places to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The CDC offers these guidelines for wearing a mask:
• Wash hands before putting on a face mask.
• Place it over the nose and mouth and secure it under the chin.
• Don’t place the mask around the neck or above the forehead.
• When taking off a mask, touch only the ear loops or ties.
• Wash masks regularly.
• Wash hands immediately after removing the mask.
For more information about the proper way to wear a face mask, go to https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/ cloth-face-cover.html.
