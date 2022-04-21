While the idea of selling naming rights is most associated with large arenas and stadiums in major metropolitan cities, that doesn’t mean Owensboro and Daviess County are counted out of the game.

Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said that while most facilities in the county that are named are done so in honor of individuals who have contributed to the local community, it does not mean Daviess County would resist reaping a potential financial reward that might be available in the future.

“We don’t know that it would ever become a reality, but if we would put an amphitheater out at Yellow Creek Park, we might offer naming rights,” Mattingly said.

During his State of the County address, Mattingly said the county was looking to partner with other agencies to build a permanent stage at the 150-acre Yellow Creek Park. The park has served as the location of the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum’s ROMP Festival for 18 years.

Mattingly said for Daviess County to consider selling the naming rights to any future stage built in the park, the buyer would have to be willing to contribute a certain amount of dollars to the construction of the project to offset costs.

“Then we will name the stage after somebody,” he said. “But to my knowledge, the county has not engaged in that.”

Nate Pagan, Owensboro city manager, said Wednesday that business entities have purchased the naming rights to certain city-owned facilities, such as the Kentucky Legend Fields at Jack C. Fisher Park and the Kentucky Legend Pier at the Owensboro Convention Center.

However, the city has not actively looked to sell the naming rights for the convention center.

Pagan said the Owensboro Sportscenter utilizes a third-party management firm that would oversee the possibility of naming rights for it.

“That contract does include soliciting of sponsorships,” he said. “I understand they have talked to a few entities, potentially about naming rights for the whole Sportscenter, but they have not had any takers to this point.” Pagan said the city is not actively looking to sell naming rights at this time.