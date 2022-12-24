Dr. Ryan Quarles, Agriculture Commissioner, recently announced that the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) has awarded approximately $500,000 to Christian County and four other Kentucky county fair boards for new construction projects.

“County fairs are at the heart of our agriculture communities. Each year I get the unique honor of announcing grants to local county fair boards for infrastructure improvements,” said Commissioner Quarles.

