Dr. Ryan Quarles, Agriculture Commissioner, recently announced that the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) has awarded approximately $500,000 to Christian County and four other Kentucky county fair boards for new construction projects.
“County fairs are at the heart of our agriculture communities. Each year I get the unique honor of announcing grants to local county fair boards for infrastructure improvements,” said Commissioner Quarles.
According to the KDA any incorporated fair board in Kentucky may apply to the State Aid to Local Agricultural Fairs Program for grants ranging from $10,000 to $100,000, with each grant funding 75% of the total cost of the project, and the local fair board matching the remaining 25%.
Grants can be used to improve infrastructure or facilities, build capital, or buy non-permanent tangible items like bleachers or restaurant equipment.
“These grants allow county fair boards to enhance the environment of livestock shows, and other events when the time comes,” said Commissioner Quarles.
Adair County, Bourbon County, Marion County, Whitley County, and Christian County will receive the grant. Adair County intends to spend $92,325 on a new restroom building, Bourbon County intends to spend $100,000 on the demolition of an old barn and the construction of a new livestock pavilion, Marion County intends to spend $100,000 on the demolition of an old building and the construction of a new building to house restrooms, a concession stand, and an office area, Whitley County intends to spend $100,000 on the construction of a horse ring shelter, and Christian County intends to spend $100,000 on the construction of a livestock barn.
Each project must be started within 90 days of the date the project was awarded and must be completed within nine months, according to the KDA.
Grant applications must be submitted to the KDA’s Shows and Fairs Division and postmarked no later than October 1 of each year. The Kentucky County Fair Council reviews the applications and selects the winning proposals.
