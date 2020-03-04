Daviess County Fiscal Court’s meeting Tuesday proved anticlimactic.
County officials wrapped up the meeting in about 30 minutes — even with the first reading of the controversial nondiscrimination ordinance on the agenda.
Commissioners kept mum when they were invited to speak about the ordinance, which would protect people in the LGBTQ community against discrimination in housing, public accommodations and employment.
On Jan. 30 and Feb. 24, county officials hosted public forums to allow residents to speak for or against the ordinance. About 700 people attended the events and nearly 100 spoke.
Also, residents filled the Fiscal Court chambers a couple of times last year in an effort to sway opinions.
In addition, the commissioners and Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly have received numerous letters, texts and emails about the hotly contested issue.
The ordinance has proved to be a divisive issue, Mattingly told about 20 people who attended Tuesday’s meeting.
“In the end, our community will be better for the conversation we have had,” he said.
Because of the two public forums, residents were not allowed to speak at Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting.
The Rev. Paul Winkler, who leads By His Side Fellowship, attended Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting.
Winkler was not surprised the commissioners chose not to discuss the ordinance on the first reading.
“I believe it is not going to pass,” Winkler said. “I think a lot of prayer has gone into this ordinance. I’m trusting in the Lord to do what is right.”
He plans to attend the next Fiscal Court meeting on March 19, when the commission will hear the second reading of the proposed ordinance and vote.
Discussions about a fairness ordinance kicked off nearly nine months ago, Chad Benefield said after the meeting. Benefield is a fairness advocate.
“What an amazing feat that this is on the (Fiscal Court) agenda,” he said of the short timeframe. “I’m so proud of the work we’ve done. This is actually being considered for the first time in six years. It is monumental. It will be more monumental in two weeks if it passes, and it should.”
Cold Spring, which is near Cincinnati, became the 18th city in the state to pass a fairness ordinance in late February. In mid-January, Woodford County became the first Kentucky county to pass an ordinance.
