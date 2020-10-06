The Owensboro-Daviess County Fairness Campaign is preparing to once again bring a nondiscrimination ordinance to Daviess Fiscal Court and the Owensboro City Commission.
On Nov. 17, the Fairness Campaign intends to present the ordinance to the city commission followed by a presentation to Fiscal Court on Nov. 19.
Given rules surrounding COVID-19, they will likely have to present their case electronically to be brought up during the public comment of each respective body’s meeting, said Deanna Endicott-Smith, former campaign chairperson and city commission candidate.
“We are intentionally presenting to both that week,” she said. “We are realistic and don’t expect (county) Commissioners (George) Wathen or (Charlie) Castlen to change their positions, but we aren’t going to sit and wait for the county to make a decision. We want to give the city an opportunity to pass it.”
The hopes of Owensboro-Daviess County’s LGBTQ community were dashed in early April by Fiscal Court in a 2-2 split vote, effectively ending the possibility of a Daviess County nondiscrimination ordinance, also known as fairness ordinance.
Despite the fact that city Commissioners Larry Conder, Jeff Sanford, Pam Smith-Wright and Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger did not believe that a nondiscrimination ordinance was necessary for the community in the summer of 2019, as the election approaches, that opinion has changed.
As of the mayoral debate on Thursday, mayoral candidates Conder, Smith-Wright and Dracin Williams have said that they would support a city ordinance, with Mayor Tom Watson holding the view he has held from the beginning, that it is a county issue, given the overlap of city-county boundary lines.
While Endicott-Smith hopes to be on the commission, many of her fellow candidates have already voiced that they would, if elected, support an ordinance, she said.
The hope, however, is that the ordinance will pass in the “lame-duck” period after the elections, she said.
“It has been said that it is a county issue and the county has denied that issue,” she said. “It is time for the city to step up and take the ball. I feel that we have a good shot with the city, especially after the election where there isn’t the concern of losing voters before the new commission takes over. Some people think that the Supreme Court’s ruling expanding the definition of “sex” in the workplace is enough, it isn’t. The ordinance is about raising the LGBTQ+ community to the same level playing field as everyone protected under Civil Rights laws. I have high hopes for the city.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
