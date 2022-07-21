Owensboro opened the new $3 million Fairview Drive extension to traffic on Wednesday.
A brief ribbon-cutting ceremony was held before crews started removing the barriers to allow cars through.
City Manager Nate Pagan said it’s not often the city is directly involved in funding road projects, but it was more of a collaboration with the state and Daviess County Public Schools.
“There’s a public benefit, and we all pitched in, so that’s where it comes back to the partnership approach; it was good for the school system, and it was good for the city,” he said. “The state contributed a ($500,000) grant to the project.”
The 2,600-foot expansion, stretching from the rear side of The Downs subdivision to the intersection of Kentucky 603 (Pleasant Valley Road) and Hayden Road, began in late September 2020.
Approximately 50 acres and the Fairview Drive extension were annexed by the city. The extension will be maintained by the city’s road department.
DCPS will use the extension as its main public access to the new Daviess County Middle School, which is set to open Aug. 10 when students return to class.
On Wednesday, the school’s entrance had yet to be paved, but it did have gravel down as part of the preparation process.
“We’re on schedule, but we need every hour of every day,” Robbins told the small crowd.
Robbins said the district funded the turning lane into DCMS, and that having the extension open prior to the new school year was critical.
“It’s essential; it became the thing we were focused on when we were looking for sites in this general area,” he said. “…It completely opens up our traffic to approach our school from multiple angles; it’s an extremely nice opportunity for school buses to operate in a safe manner and to go multi-different directions based on where they need to go.”
The city purchased 24.28 acres from the Pantle family for about $100,000 an acre. However, the city only needed 1.366 for the extension portion.
“The only reason we required the whole site was for the right of way,” Pagan said. “The previous owners were not willing to sub-divide.”
The remaining acreage is still owned by the city but is under a “sales agreement” to developer Gary Cecil’s Professional Properties and Construction, LLC.
Under the agreement, the city and Cecil are to close on the deal by May 6, 2023.
Pagan said the agreement is not an optional deal, and that Cecil will purchase the property at what the city paid.
“We were just trying to find an effective way to recoup our costs for the other land, but still keep what we needed for the right of way,” Pagan said.
Cecil, who was at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, said he expects the area along the extension to see more growth. His company has already built office complexes along the extension.
“It’s volumes for what we’re doing; we obviously have better access,” Cecil said. “People can actually see what’s out here, where before you had to look from both ends and kind of use your imagination.”
City officials also expect the Fairview Drive extension to alleviate traffic from Kentucky 54 when the widening of it begins.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
