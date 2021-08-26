The state Transportation Cabinet has canceled the public meeting to discuss making improvements on Fairview Drive between Kentucky 54 and Settles Road, and will reschedule the meeting for sometime in September.
The meeting was scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Highland Elementary School. In a press release Wednesday, the Transportation Cabinet said the meeting was canceled due to staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting will be rescheduled, but the date and time have not yet been set.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com
