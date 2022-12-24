The state highway department and the city of Owensboro are taking steps for the state to build a roundabout on Fairview Drive near Hillcrest Golf Course.
The roundabout will at the intersection of Fairview Drive, Old Hartford Road and Foors Lane, which meet at the east corner of the city-owned golf course.
The roundabout project has been discussed for years.
In 2015, the state announced plans to build a roundabout at the intersection as a way to eliminate the four-way stop at Fairview Drive, Old Harford Road and Foors Lane. The project never came to fruition.
Keirsten Jaggers, public information officer for the state highway department’s Madisonville office, said engineers have determined a roundabout would be the safest way to move drivers through the intersection.
“They did opt to go with the roundabout partly because of safety,” Jaggers said in an email. “It also had the highest level of service for traffic purposes, meaning it moves the traffic through most efficiently with less delay.”
On Tuesday, Owensboro city commissioners approved a municipal order giving Kenergy an easement to construct electric lines across a portion of Hillcrest Golf Course and for maintenance work on the lines.
City Manager Nate Pagan told commissioners Kenergy needs to relocate power lines for the roundabout project.
“The easement will have little to no impact on Hillcrest,” Pagan said.
Jaggers said the project is in the design stage.
When asked if the highway office had a timetable for beginning construction, Jaggers said, “I don’t have a good estimate for that but (the project) is moving. It’s too early to say, ‘We are going to start two years from now’ or on a given date.”
The roundabout project is just part of the work the highway department is doing on Fairview Drive. The state will also widen Kentucky 54 in four sections: from the Settles Road intersection to Pleasant Heights Lane, from Pleasant Heights Lane to Brooks Parkway, from Brooks Parkway to Green River Drive and from Green River Drive to Kentucky Highway 54.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
