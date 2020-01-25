Jessica Barr’s Fairy Dust Entertainment is inviting children and parents to a “Lost in the Woods Pajama Party” in the Independence Bank Event Room on the third floor of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum on Feb. 1.
The event features the Ice Queen and Ice Princess in an Enchanted Forest.
There are two sessions — 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
Barr said the room will be decorated with 28 Christmas trees, clouds and snow.
“Everyone will be in their PJs,” she said.
Activities include a dance party, yoga, a fashion show, popcorn, milk and cookies, a singalong, story time, surprise guests and a snowball fight.
The snow balls aren’t real, Barr said.
“But they feel real,” she said.
Independence Bank is a sponsor of the pajama party.
Barr said she has room for 300 people at each session.
Tickets are $10.
They’re available at https://www.fairydust.website/upcoming-events.
Barr said she created Fairy Dust Entertainment five years ago when she wanted to hire costumed characters for her daughter’s birthday party.
On her website, she says, “I wasn’t able to find exactly what I was looking for locally, so I bought a couple of costumes and made it happen. I decided to only hire people who I feel appreciate authenticity and truly care about reminding kids to be kids.”
Barr said, “After seeing how big of a hit it was, I chose to improve the quality substantially and create a business plan.”
She describes herself as “a dreamer, wife, mother of two daughters and lover of all things magical.”
The company still does birthday parties.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
