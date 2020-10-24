Traffic snarled along Parrish Avenue on Friday afternoon.
There was no mishap or wreck. Instead, a giveaway had vehicles lined up as far as the eye could see from Moreland Park.
Everyone, regardless of income, was welcome to boxes of produce, meat and dairy products.
The Owensboro Coalition of Concerned Churches — a group of about 10 houses of worship — gave away 1,280 boxes of food in the Sportscenter parking lot.
They did the same thing in late August at Mount Calvary Baptist Church.
“Hunger surpasses every cultural bias we could ever imagine,” said the Rev. Andre Bradley, who leads Mount Calvary. “As the church, it is our belief that we should do the best we can to meet spiritual and tangible needs. With no end to COVID in sight, we need to come together and do our part.”
Friday’s event was supposed to start at 2 p.m. and continue until 6 p.m. — or until the food ran out.
The first car pulled into the Sportscenter parking lot about 8:30 a.m., Bradley said.
Because so many cars were lined up on streets around the Sportscenter and rain threatened, food distribution started about 15 minutes earlier than planned.
During the first hour, food boxes started running low, so volunteers started giving only one box per vehicle.
“God bless them,” Joe Meserve said, as his SUV snaked along in a line of cars.
He hoped to get two boxes of food — one for his household and one for his sister.
Meserve is disabled. He worked 25 years on power lines, but fell 30 feet one day. It ended his career at age 42.
Receiving a box of free food will help his household, he said.
“When the government don’t give you stimulus quick enough, these food places are the place to be,” Meserve said. “I hope it helps everyone before their stimulus money arrives.”
About 2:30 p.m., a policeman told Mecho Koger and her sister, Shanna Moorman, the food had run out. They stayed in line to make sure.
“It’s a wonderful thing,” Koger said of the giveaway. “It’s amazing.”
“I wish they would do it more often,” Moorman added.
Friday’s giveaway likely will be the last this year on that large of a scale, Bradley said. However, smaller events are taking place soon.
For example, Crosspointe Baptist Church at 550 Worthington Road will give out sack lunches, treats for kids and 400 bags of groceries from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
Crosspointe is celebrating its 65th year, said the Rev. Farrell Isenberg.
“We’re thanking the community for loving on us, and we want to love on them,” Isenberg said of the event.
Also, Mount Calvary at 507 Plum St. will give away food from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
“It won’t be on the mass scale it is today,” Bradley said at Friday’s event, “but it will be close.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
