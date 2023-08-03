Heritage Christian School opened its doors in 1984 under the leadership of Ted Christman, pastor of Heritage Baptist Church.
Now, 40 years later, the school has grown in ways the staff could have never imagined.
Tim Hoak, former administrator of 33 years, said the school began with 12 kindergarten students when the Christmans’ eldest daughter was preparing to go to school for the first time.
“They really wanted to give their children and the children in the church at that time a really solid Christian education,” Hoak said. “They added one grade per year and kept adding until we got to eighth grade.”
Hoak said the school stopped at eighth grade because there was not enough space to add additional high school classes.
“The public schools were, and still are, really strong academically,” he said. “We didn’t feel the need to reinvent the wheel, so our students were getting a good high school education, so we never went beyond eighth grade.”
When the school began in 1984, Hoak said it was limited to the original sanctuary and one classroom.
“In 1986, we added a wing, then we gradually filled the basement with classrooms,” he said. “We’ve grown gradually but consistently over the years.”
While the school was created to provide an extra educational opportunity to the members of the church, the student population has expanded past that.
“Over the years we’ve averaged about 30% of students from our church family and 70% come from outside our church,” Hoak said. “We’re happy about that and glad we can have such a wide appeal to our community.”
Hoak said the purpose of the school has not been to draw more members to the church.
“Our purpose has been to give them a solid Christian education that’s academically strong, that will serve them well when they go on to high school and college,” he said.
The school has been seeing enrollment numbers close to 200.
“That has ebbed and flowed a bit over the years,” Hoak said. “Overall it’s been pretty steady growth for the last 40 years, and that’s been God’s doing.”
Tracy Ladd, current administrator of the school, said Heritage’s commitment to its mission has stayed strong since it began.
“Now we have alumni who have children with us at the school,” she said. “They got a solid education, the Biblical foundation and the character traits taught and want to put their kids with us, and I think that speaks very loudly to what type of experience they had here.”
Heritage is hosting a 40th anniversary celebration at 5 p.m. Saturday at the school, and Ladd said the former students attending are a testament to how close they become while in school.
“Students become like a family, where they have lifelong friends,” she said. “This 40th celebration we have students that are flying in from Florida, coming from outside states, bringing friends. It’s a family reunion.”
For more information about the school, visit heritagechristianonline.com or call 270-685-4002.
