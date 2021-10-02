Fall Break was not a “thing” when I was in school ... but I can sure understand why it has become a favorite of kids and families.
Oh sure, we had Spring Break — we called it KEA Week — but the weather was as likely to be cold or rainy or miserable as it was to be sunny. Not that it mattered to most people, as it seemed like everyone in town headed off to Florida that week.
Maybe they still do, but as far as I was concerned, that migration was only for the rich people.
People like us just stayed here. Going to Florida was as foreign a concept as the idea of flying to the moon.
Well, I still haven’t made it to the moon, but I have visited Florida: Twice with my son’s baseball team and once with my brother to visit a cousin and hop aboard a cruise ship. There were some really fun moments involved with all three trips, but overall I can tell you that I’ve seen all of Florida that I care to see. Florida, Detroit and Kokomo, Ind., are the only places I’ve ever been that I don’t care if I never see again.
Anyway, I’m not really sure how, why or when Fall Break got started in our community, but it is clearly here to stay, and I totally get that. Autumn is the prettiest season of the year, with the best weather and the most interesting things going on.
I don’t know why anyone would leave town this week, but I am well aware of the fact that indeed they do. And although I don’t understand it, that’s fine with me, as it means less traffic for those of us who remain, shorter lines at the drive-through and just generally an overall feeling of space and freedom.
I had planned to take the week off to go back to visit my Dad, but sadly cancelled that vacation when he died last month. I’ve been in Buffalo on Fall Break many times now, and the weather there is even prettier than it is here, if you can imagine such a thing. This surely would have been the visit when I would finally have bought a Buffalo Bills sweatshirt for myself, but as is true for a lot of things, I guess that was just not meant to be.
No matter.
I’ll go ahead and work next week. The office will be quiet, and I anticipate the number of emails pouring into my inbox will be significantly fewer than usual. Although I am not especially good at managing downtime at work, preferring to stay busy, there are a couple of projects I can work on that will keep me occupied but not overwhelmed; a nice balance.
I have promised my dog that I might leave work early one afternoon and take him for a ride in the country. He likes that, and so do I. There are a few places where we can both roam freely, “off leash,” if you will. We like that too.
I will pack a picnic lunch, something for both of us. He will eat all of his and part of mine, but I already know that so will pack extra. We will sit on the tailgate of my truck while we eat, and I’m hoping there might be a few late-season cicadas serenading us in the background. If not, that’s all right: Silence is always the best music.
If it’s warm enough, I’ll wear shorts; if not, jeans. I’m fine either way, and regardless, will wear wool socks and hiking boots. I am not afraid of snakes, but I’m not stupid.
The forecast for fall foliage is disappointing this year, and it’s still too early for that anyway, but there might be a few flashes of crimson and amber on the horizon. I realize that it’s not all about me, but secretly, I’m not all that concerned about what the leaves look like this year, but I’ll be retired at this point next year so am hoping for a really spectacular extravaganza of color in 2022.
For now, though, Fall Break 2021 simply is what it is, no more and no less, which is pretty much what we’ve all been saying about everything for the past year and a half.
But if nothing else, it is here, and it is a “thing.”
And it’s a good thing.
