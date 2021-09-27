Daniel Hayden said this year’s Hayden Fall Farm Market surpassed last year’s record of 1,800 visitors as hundreds of vehicles were lined up at his family’s Whitesville farm on Sunday for the third annual event.
Hayden, who hosts the event at his family farm, Hayden Farms, said he didn’t have a definite number for how many people were in attendance, but vehicles continued to line up for entry well after the 11 a.m. event opening. Attendees continued to arrive well into the afternoon as well.
The Fall Farm Market is all about community, Hayden said, so he was glad so many showed up to support area growers and makers.
“Last year we had 32 vendors, and this year we have over 60,” he said. “They are all local businesses that produce their own products.”
Hayden Farms has been in operation since 1983, and Hayden said the idea of a farmers market to celebrate the fall season and highlight local crafters is relatively new. He and his family wanted to figure out a way to introduce the local community to their farm, and gain a sense of where their locally grown chicken and beef comes from.
He was also doing tours of his chicken houses throughout the afternoon as well.
“We want to get people excited about coming out here, and hopefully it exposes them to some of the real farm life that we have going on out here,” he said.
Raven Hines, of Fordsville, learned about the market from a vendor who advertised on social media. She thought it sounded like a great way to spend a beautiful fall afternoon so she loaded up her two dogs and headed to the farm.
She also was able to pick up some locally produced lunch.
“We had fun this first time out,” she said. “We thought it was awesome, and there was a wide variety of vendors, and some great, great food.”
Allie McDaniel and Leslie Leonard were sharing a booth during the event. McDaniel was selling her handcrafted clay polymer earrings, and Leslie was selling charcuterie-to-go.
Both said they had a steady stream of customers all day, and said the event could not have asked for a more perfect afternoon, weather-wise.
McDaniel has been making jewelry for about three years. She used to teach, but decided to stay home with her youngest child. The jewelry is a way for her to relax, but also bring in some extra cash.
“I just like making it,” she said. “It’s a stress-reliever for me, and my daughter has gotten into it, too.”
Both McDaniel and Leonard said the Fall Farm Market was a good idea, and they enjoyed the location and the variety of other vendors.
