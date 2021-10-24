Cary and Kerrie Overall are excited to move in to their new home on the river just in time for Thanksgiving.
In fact, the Overalls were planning on spending their first time in the house, located on Pantle Point, following the completion of the Home Builders Association of Owensboro’s 11th annual Fall Tour of Homes on Sunday.
Their home, which was build by Homes by Mattingly Construction Management, took about eight months to complete. Typically homes built by the company take about six months, but Joe Mattingly, president of the company and builder of the home, said the pandemic caused some slow down.
The three-bedroom, three-full bath home is the retirement home the Overalls have always dreamed of having. The couple was born and raised in the area, and owns Cheer Zone in town.
“This house exceeded my expectations,” Cary Overall said. “I’m just so excited to see it complete.”
Kerrie Overall agreed, and said she and her husband wanted to participate in the Fall Tour of Homes because they were proud of the house.
There also aren’t many lots available on the river anymore, she said, and they wanted to show the community a special house on a special lot.
Mattingly said the house was a team effort, start to finish.
“You’re only as good as your team, and I have an excellent team of subs and suppliers,” he said.
Emily Boling and Judy Brown, both of Owensboro, were visiting all of the houses on the Fall Tour of Homes. They typically take the tour each year, and were especially excited to see the house built by Mattingly.
We enjoy the homes he’s build,” said Boling. “We try to come out when we can.”
The Mattingly house was the only one on the tour that wasn’t a Jagoe home.
One of the Jagoe Homes available for viewing was one in the 4200 neighborhood in Celebration Circle. Jagoe Homes New Home Consultant Joanne Tilford said that all weekend she had a steady stream of visitors to the house.
A tour of homes is a good way for families to obtain a physical sense of what newly build homes in the area look like, she said.
Homes on the tour also have a the latest trends in design for individuals who are shopping for something new, or trying to get ideas for a remodel.
“It can be tough for a lot of people to visualize what their new home could look like on paper, or on a computer screen,” she said. “A tour of homes lets them experience a space, and a gt a real sense of what is offered.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
