The Home Builders Association of Owensboro’s Fall Tour of Homes returns this weekend for the 10th year.

Hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Richard Stallings, executive officer of the association, said 13 homes by six builders will be featured this year.

That’s down a little from 17 last year.

But Stallings said homes are selling as fast as they can be built this year.

“They sell pretty quickly,” he said. “This has been a good year for home builders. We could use more people coming into the trade.”

Stallings said permits for single-family houses were up 10% through September this year and 27% over the same period in 2018.

New homes have added more than $22 million to the local tax roles in the first nine months of 2020, he said.

Permits have been issued for 236 new homes through September.

That compares with 214 through the same period last year; 173 in 2018; 159 in 2017; and 182 in 2016.

Stallings said the crowds aren’t usually as big in the fall as they are in the summer for the Parade of Homes.

“The fall tour is just one weekend instead of two,” he said. “But the fall tour usually sees more people who are in the market for a new home.”

Some of the houses are for sale, Stallings said.

“But if the one you like isn’t available, the builder can build you one just like it,” he said.

Some of the homes are custom built, Stallings said.

One new neighborhood — Saddle Pointe off Thruston-Dermont Road — is being featured this fall, he said.

And there’s one new home in an old neighborhood.

At the Parade of Homes, Paul Martin welcomed visitors to the 2,123-square-foot home he built at 1617 Cary Court, off Griffith Avenue.

Most of the homes in that neighborhood were built in the 1930s.

“We bought an old house and a vacant lot, tore the house down and started building two new homes,” Martin said then.

The second home — at 1611 Cary Court — will be featured in the Tour of Homes this weekend.

Here are the homes featured this weekend:

1. Steve Baker Building

3200 Knott Road

Off Kentucky 56 near Sorgho

2. Hill Custom Homes

6401 Thorn Ridge Crossing

Woodland Ridge, off Kentucky 56

3. Paul Martin Builders

1611 Cary Court

Off Griffith Avenue

4. Jagoe Homes

2388 Monroe Avenue

Bluegrass Commons off Barron Drive

5. Jagoe Homes

2338 Watson Circle

Bluegrass Commons

6. Thompson Homes

5157 Trifecta Place

Keeneland Trace, off Todd Bridge Road

7. Jagoe Homes

2678 Cherry Blossom Court

Deer Valley, off U.S. 231

8. Jagoe Homes

2250 Deer Valley Blvd.

Deer Valley

9. Jagoe Homes

1724 Celebration Circle

off Old Hartford Road

10. Jagoe Homes

2601 Central Park Court

Central Park, off East 26th Street and Old Hartford Road

11. Jagoe Homes

3832 Brookfield Drive

Brookfield, off Daniels Lane

12. KSB Living

5663 Locust Lane

Park Haven, off Graham Lane

13. Thompson Homes

3706 Saddle Bend

Saddle Pointe, off Thruston-Dermont Road

Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

