The Home Builders Association of Owensboro’s Fall Tour of Homes returns this weekend for the 10th year.
Hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Richard Stallings, executive officer of the association, said 13 homes by six builders will be featured this year.
That’s down a little from 17 last year.
But Stallings said homes are selling as fast as they can be built this year.
“They sell pretty quickly,” he said. “This has been a good year for home builders. We could use more people coming into the trade.”
Stallings said permits for single-family houses were up 10% through September this year and 27% over the same period in 2018.
New homes have added more than $22 million to the local tax roles in the first nine months of 2020, he said.
Permits have been issued for 236 new homes through September.
That compares with 214 through the same period last year; 173 in 2018; 159 in 2017; and 182 in 2016.
Stallings said the crowds aren’t usually as big in the fall as they are in the summer for the Parade of Homes.
“The fall tour is just one weekend instead of two,” he said. “But the fall tour usually sees more people who are in the market for a new home.”
Some of the houses are for sale, Stallings said.
“But if the one you like isn’t available, the builder can build you one just like it,” he said.
Some of the homes are custom built, Stallings said.
One new neighborhood — Saddle Pointe off Thruston-Dermont Road — is being featured this fall, he said.
And there’s one new home in an old neighborhood.
At the Parade of Homes, Paul Martin welcomed visitors to the 2,123-square-foot home he built at 1617 Cary Court, off Griffith Avenue.
Most of the homes in that neighborhood were built in the 1930s.
“We bought an old house and a vacant lot, tore the house down and started building two new homes,” Martin said then.
The second home — at 1611 Cary Court — will be featured in the Tour of Homes this weekend.
Here are the homes featured this weekend:
1. Steve Baker Building
3200 Knott Road
Off Kentucky 56 near Sorgho
2. Hill Custom Homes
6401 Thorn Ridge Crossing
Woodland Ridge, off Kentucky 56
3. Paul Martin Builders
1611 Cary Court
Off Griffith Avenue
4. Jagoe Homes
2388 Monroe Avenue
Bluegrass Commons off Barron Drive
5. Jagoe Homes
2338 Watson Circle
Bluegrass Commons
6. Thompson Homes
5157 Trifecta Place
Keeneland Trace, off Todd Bridge Road
7. Jagoe Homes
2678 Cherry Blossom Court
Deer Valley, off U.S. 231
8. Jagoe Homes
2250 Deer Valley Blvd.
Deer Valley
9. Jagoe Homes
1724 Celebration Circle
off Old Hartford Road
10. Jagoe Homes
2601 Central Park Court
Central Park, off East 26th Street and Old Hartford Road
11. Jagoe Homes
3832 Brookfield Drive
Brookfield, off Daniels Lane
12. KSB Living
5663 Locust Lane
Park Haven, off Graham Lane
13. Thompson Homes
3706 Saddle Bend
Saddle Pointe, off Thruston-Dermont Road
