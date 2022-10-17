The Home Builders Association of Owensboro’s Fall Tour of Homes returns next weekend for the 12th year.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23.
Last year, the tour featured six houses.
This year, Richard Stallings, executive officer of the association, said he expects that many if not more.
Fewer new homes are being built this year due to a combination of rising interest rates and inflation, he said.
The first nine months of the year have seen 187 homes permitted, down from 301 last year.
But Stallings said builders still have a backlog of homes they got permits for several months ago.
And custom homes are still being permitted, he said.
Last year, he said, with a shortage of building materials, homes were taking six months to a year to build.
Now, it’s down to five or six months, Stallings said.
“There’s still such a tremendous need for housing out there,” he said. “We just haven’t built enough houses in the last 10 to 12 years.”
The Great Recession of 2008 caused builders to lay off a large number of workers.
More from this section
And when homebuilding resumed, they had a hard time finding skilled craftsmen.
Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, followed by a shortage of materials and rising prices.
Stallings said during times of rising interest rates, many people decide to remodel rather than move.
He said he expects the remodeling business to increase.
The Parade of Homes in June is spread over two weekends.
But the Fall Tour is one weekend only.
Stallings said there is never a charge to visit the homes and talk to the developers.
“We just want people to get a feel of what they need or want,” he said.
The Fall Tour gives potential home buyers a chance to see what’s being built, Stallings said.
If people see a home they like, he said, “the builder can build you one just like it.”
People can also get ideas for remodeling, Stallings said.
After being dormant for a decade, the Fall Tour was revived by the Home Builders in 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.